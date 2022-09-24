Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,469 in the last 365 days.

Arras Minerals Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arras Minerals Corp. ARK ("Arras" or the "Company) announces the grant of stock options to an independent director.

The Company's Board of Directors has authorized, pursuant to its Equity Incentive Plan, the grant of 300,000 stock options ("Options") to an independent director, effective at the close of trading on September 22, 2022 ("Grant Date"). Each Option entitles the independent director to purchase one common share (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company. The Options were awarded at an exercise price of C$0.35 per Share for a five-year term. The Options vest over 3 years, with 1/3 of the Option vesting immediately, 1/3 vesting on September 22, 2023 and 1/3 vesting on September 22, 2024.

About Arras

Arras is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Option Agreement on the Beskauga copper and gold project. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "ARK".

On behalf of the Board

"Timothy Barry"

Tim Barry, MAusIMM (CP(Geo))
Chief Executive Officer and Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
+1 604 687 5800
info@arrasminerals.com

Further information can be found on the Company's website https://www.arrasminerals.com or follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arrasminerals

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


You just read:

Arras Minerals Announces Grant of Stock Options

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.