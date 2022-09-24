Weekly Update-Gang Members and Criminal Migrants Nabbed by RGV Agents

EDINBURG, Texas – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested 17 gang members, a sex offender, and a migrant previously convicted of homicide.

On September 23, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents conducted record checks on a Salvadoran national apprehended in Hidalgo. The migrant has a criminal history in Nebraska, charged with sexual assault of a minor in 2020 and sentenced to 2 to 5 years incarceration.

On September 20, RGV agents apprehended two noncitizens from a bail out near Raymondville. During processing one of the migrants, a Mexican national, was found to have a previous conviction for homicide in Tennessee in 2006 and sentenced to 25 years incarceration then subsequently removed from the U.S.

On September 16, MCS agents apprehended a Salvadoran Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member whose criminal history revealed an arrest warrant for illicit groupings in his home country. On September 21, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents arrested another Salvadoran MS-13 gang member with a previous arrest in his home country for aggravated extortion.

On September 15, MCS agents apprehended a Salvadoran MS-13 gang member with a prior deportation after being sentenced to 136 days incarceration.

Additionally, RGV agents apprehended 10 MS-13s and four 18th Street gang members.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

