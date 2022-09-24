Submit Release
Weekly Update-Gang Members and Criminal Migrants Nabbed by RGV Agents

EDINBURG, Texas – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested 17 gang members, a sex offender, and a migrant previously convicted of homicide.

On September 23, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents conducted record checks on a Salvadoran national apprehended in Hidalgo. The migrant has a criminal history in Nebraska, charged with sexual assault of a minor in 2020 and sentenced to 2 to 5 years incarceration.

On September 20, RGV agents apprehended two noncitizens from a bail out near Raymondville. During processing one of the migrants, a Mexican national, was found to have a previous conviction for homicide in Tennessee in 2006 and sentenced to 25 years incarceration then subsequently removed from the U.S.   

On September 16, MCS agents apprehended a Salvadoran Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member whose criminal history revealed an arrest warrant for illicit groupings in his home country. On September 21, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents arrested another Salvadoran MS-13 gang member with a previous arrest in his home country for aggravated extortion.

On September 15, MCS agents apprehended a Salvadoran MS-13 gang member with a prior deportation after being sentenced to 136 days incarceration.

Additionally, RGV agents apprehended 10 MS-13s and four 18th Street gang members.

All subjects were processed accordingly. 

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.  Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

