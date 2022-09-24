Laredo Sector Border Patrol awards first Youth of the Month honorees for the 2022-2023 school year

Laredo, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol initiated the Youth of the Month program for the 2022-23 school year with a ceremony at United High School.

On September 23, 2022, Laredo Sector Border Patrol and community program partners presented 11 senior honorees from Laredo area high schools with the Youth of the Month award. “The United States Border Patrol Laredo Sector is honored to be part of the Youth of the Month Program. I congratulate you for being named Youth of the Month, Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum said. “This award exemplifies your academic achievement, community involvement and determination to succeed. On behalf of the men and women of the Laredo Sector Border Patrol, I congratulate you in distinguishing yourself from your peers. Best wishes on your future endeavors.”

The Border Patrol Youth of the Month program, in collaboration with community partners, has recognized Laredo's top high school seniors for 36 years. At the end of the school year, 11 Youth of the Month recipients are considered for the prestigious Border Patrol Youth of the Year award.