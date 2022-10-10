Fully Sustainable Polycarbonate Replaces Extruded Polycarbonate in Signage, Manufacturing Applications
Renovo-MPC™ is a post-consumer, recycled polycarbonate for many industries, including glazing, signage, and manufacturing.
Renovo-MPC™ is a new fully sustainable general-purpose polycarbonate sheet that is an excellent replacement and alternative to extruded polycarbonate.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renovo-MPC™, a new fully sustainable general-purpose polycarbonate sheet from Interstate Advanced Materials, is an environmentally conscious alternative to extruded polycarbonate. Manufactured from a combination of reclaimed post-consumer and industrial polycarbonate, Renovo-MPC™ exhibits properties that match those of extruded polycarbonate, meaning Renovo-MPC™ may be used in general-purpose applications. Like extruded polycarbonate, Renovo-MPC™ has many applications across a wide range of industries and environments. Applications and industries include glazing, electronics, semiconductor, electrical insulation, medical devices, automotive and aircraft, security components, as well as signage and screen-printing applications.
— Christopher Isar
In signage applications, Renovo-MPC™ is utilized for its outstanding impact strength and optical clarity. It may be screen printed to adhere to custom sign graphics. Like general-purpose polycarbonate, Renovo-MPC™ can be cut or routed into the different shapes that sign faces may take. This material is even used to cover vending machine fronts and spruce up point-of-purchase displays.
Renovo-MPC™ is virtually unbreakable, featuring 200 times the strength of glass and 20 times the strength of standard acrylic. This is essential for machine guards, safety glazing, and security panels in manufacturing applications, where impact-resistant and shatter-resistant transparent material is relied upon to keep employees and equipment safe. Renovo-MPC™ may be hot and cold bent, thermoformed, and drilled.
While Renovo-MPC™ provides alternatives to extruded polycarbonate in the signage and manufacturing industries, it also sees use in other applications and industries where general-purpose polycarbonate is recommended. These applications include cleanroom use in medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturing, replacements for glass, thermoformed parts, mass transit windows, construction equipment, and more. Testing is always recommended for specific applications before use.
Renovo-MPC™ is exclusively sold by Interstate Advanced Materials. Receive 30% off Renovo-MPC™ sheet and all material purchases when you sign up for an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. For more information on Renovo-MPC™ or other eco-conscious and sustainable products, call a material expert at (916) 679-5146.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.
Stephen Sowinski
Interstate Advanced Materials
+1 800-742-3444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn