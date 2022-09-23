When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

VanLaw Food Products Inc. is expanding its recall of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing because it contains undeclared Soy and Wheat allergens. The recall is being expanded to include Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing with a BEST IF USED BY DATE of SEP 21 22 through JUN 06 23 and incorrect UPC Code 99482-49027.

People who may have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Soy or Wheat run the risk of serious or life- threatening allergic reaction if they consume these ingredients. The recalled products were sold in the produce or dairy department and distributed nationwide through Whole Foods Markets. All affected product has been removed from store shelves.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalls were initiated when it was discovered the products were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Soy and Wheat allergen. The problem was caused when the back label from another product was mistakenly put on the products being recalled.

Consumers who purchased Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing bottles with these Used by Codes (UPC code 99482-49027) in 12oz glass bottles should discard the product and seek a refund at the point of sale. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 am and 10:00 pm CST.

