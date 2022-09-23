Incheon businesses seek trade opportunities with VN importers

VIETNAM, September 23 -

HÀ NỘI — About 170 direct meetings between nearly 100 Vietnamese importers and 25 enterprises from Incheon City, South Korea, took place at the Hà Nội-Incheon trade fair organised by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hanoi) this week.

Incheon is one of South Korea’s largest export hubs with many key industrial production complexes. Its businesses introduced diverse products ranging from cosmetics-beauty equipment, instant food, smart home appliances to education products, medical instruments, electronic devices and industrial equipment.

Kim Yo Keun, director of Prime Co Lt, which specialises in manufacturing dishwashers, said: “The Vietnamese market is still a potential market for Korean businesses. Our company is working hard to meet Việt Nam's demand for dishwashers. Currently, Prime's exports to Việt Nam reach 300 million won (US$213 million)/year.”

Phạm Ngọc Bá, director of Viet-Han VIC Media JSC, highly valued the role of the trade fair and wished to find potential Korean partners at this event.

“Businesses faced many difficulties in the past two years due to the pandemic. Direct meetings in trade promotion activities will help businesses quickly find their product sources as well as reliable partners,” Bá said.

The year 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea. Over the years, the two countries have continuously strengthened their extensive cooperation in many fields and recorded many great achievements. Korea and Việt Nam have become each other's strategic partners and Việt Nam has always been a key partner and top priority in the South Korea's New Southern Policy.

In 2022, KOTRA Hanoi plans to connect more than 1,300 Korean businesses with more than 1,000 Vietnamese buyers through 80 trade events in both face-to-face and online forms. — VNS