Ongoing Drug Investigation Leads to Search Warrant, Arrest

MCKENZIE – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the seizure of drugs and drug paraphernalia and the arrest of a McKenzie man.

Since April, agents and investigators have worked proactively to target illicit drug activity in Carroll County.  As a result of evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a home in the 300 block of Walnut Circle in McKenzie.

This morning, agents and investigators executed the search warrant and discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.  The man in the home at the time of the search warrant was arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail.  Marcus Glenn (DOB: 8/5/81) faces counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sale and Deliver (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  He is being held without bond and faces additional counts out of Gibson and Weakley Counties.

