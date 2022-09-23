Manchin Applauds $7 Billion Department of Energy Carbon Capture, Transport and Storage Infrastructure Investment

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, applauded the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) $7 billion investment in carbon capture, transport and storage infrastructure. This funding was authorized and provided through Chairman Manchin’s bipartisan Energy Act of 2020 and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The $7 billion includes nearly $4.9 billion in funding to help drive the demonstration and deployment of carbon capture systems at American power plants, specifically to demonstrate the technology on coal and natural gas plants in addition to industrial facilities and $2.1 billion to support loans, loan guarantees, and grants for shared carbon transport infrastructure.

“Today’s $7 billion investment announcement from the U.S. Department of Energy is great news for American energy independence and security,” said Chairman Manchin. “Our bipartisan Energy Act of 2020 and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continue to invest in the energy technologies of the future and our nation’s energy infrastructure, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this critical funding for West Virginia and America in the years to come.”

DOE today announces three funding opportunity announcements (FOAs) and a finance program: