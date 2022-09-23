Manchin Applauds $7 Billion Department of Energy Carbon Capture, Transport and Storage Infrastructure Investment
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, applauded the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) $7 billion investment in carbon capture, transport and storage infrastructure. This funding was authorized and provided through Chairman Manchin’s bipartisan Energy Act of 2020 and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The $7 billion includes nearly $4.9 billion in funding to help drive the demonstration and deployment of carbon capture systems at American power plants, specifically to demonstrate the technology on coal and natural gas plants in addition to industrial facilities and $2.1 billion to support loans, loan guarantees, and grants for shared carbon transport infrastructure.
“Today’s $7 billion investment announcement from the U.S. Department of Energy is great news for American energy independence and security,” said Chairman Manchin. “Our bipartisan Energy Act of 2020 and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continue to invest in the energy technologies of the future and our nation’s energy infrastructure, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this critical funding for West Virginia and America in the years to come.”
DOE today announces three funding opportunity announcements (FOAs) and a finance program:
- Carbon Capture Demonstration Projects Program – DOE’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED), in partnership with the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM), will manage the Carbon Capture Demonstration Projects Program. The FOA provides up to $2.54 billion to develop six integrated carbon capture, transport, and storage demonstration projects that can be readily replicated and deployed at fossil energy power plants and major industrial sources of CO2, such as cement, pulp and paper, iron and steel, and certain types of chemical production facilities. The FOA released today provides up to $189 million for up to 20 integrated front-end engineering design studies, with a second FOA expected later in 2022 to support detailed design, construction, and operation of carbon capture projects, as well as transport and storage of the captured CO2. Read the full FOA here.
- Carbon Dioxide Transport Engineering and Design – FECM will manage the Carbon Dioxide Transport, Front-End Engineering and Design FOA which provides up to $100 million to design regional CO2 pipeline networks to safely transport captured CO2 from key sources to centralized locations. Projects will focus on carbon transport costs, transport network configurations, and technical and commercial considerations that support broad efforts to develop and deploy carbon capture, conversion, and storage at commercial scale. Read the full FOA here.
- Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation (CIFIA) Program – DOE’s Loan Program Office, in partnership with FECM, will manage CIFIA, which provides up to $2.1 billion to support loans, loan guarantees, grants, and administrative expenses to finance large-capacity projects that build shared (i.e., common carrier) transport infrastructure to move CO2 from the points of capture to facilities that will either store the CO2 or convert it to value added products. Shared infrastructure will benefit from economies of scale and help form an interconnected carbon management market. Visit the CIFIA website for eligibility and application requirements.
- Carbon Storage Validation and Testing – This FOA supports the Carbon Storage Assurance Facility Enterprise (CarbonSAFE) Initiative, managed by FECM, and provides up to $2.25 billion to support the development of new and expanded large-scale, commercial carbon storage projects with capacities to store 50 or more million metric tons of CO2, along with associated CO2 transport infrastructure. Projects will focus on detailed site characterization, permitting, and construction stages of project development under CarbonSAFE. Read the full FOA here.