Attorneys encouraged to apply to the Rural Attorney Recruitment Program

The Rural Attorney Recruitment Program was established by the legislature in 2021 with the goal of increasing the number of attorneys residing and working in rural North Dakota.

Under the program, the state of North Dakota, the North Dakota State Bar Association, and the participating community each contribute funds to retain an attorney in an eligible community for a 5-year period. To be eligible for the program, a county must have a population of 16,000 or fewer and a municipality must have a population of 5,000 or fewer.

Attorneys who are interested in the program may submit an application at any time by completing the electronic application form found on the Court’s website at: https://www.ndcourts.gov/state-court-administration/human-resources/career-opportunities

The next  60-day solicitation period for communities to apply to the program will begin October 1, 2022.

Questions about the program may be directed to the Office of the State Court Administrator.

