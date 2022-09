RUSSIA, September 22 - Alexei Overchuk’s meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin had a meeting in Moscow.

During the talks, the officials reviewed issues of trade and economic cooperation that are of common interest for Russia and Kazakhstan and promising areas of bilateral cooperation.

They focused on priority tasks related to expanding cooperation in developing transport and logistic links, industry, the fuel and energy sector and environmental protection of the Caspian Sea basin.

The officials reaffirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue in all areas of bilateral cooperation.