Dealer Offers $2 Million For Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR Ball
I’m offering $2 million for Judge’s 62nd HR baseball because of its historic significance for the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball.”TUSTIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fan who catches Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run baseball can become an instant millionaire. A prominent California sports memorabilia dealer is offering $2 million for the historic ball that breaks the New York Yankees’ single-season record of 61 by Roger Maris in 1961.
— JP Cohen, President of Memory Lane Auctions
“I’ll immediately pay $2 million for that baseball, and I want to promptly loan it for display at Yankee Stadium for the public to see in person,” said JP Cohen, President of Memory Lane Auctions (www.MemoryLaneinc.com) in Tustin, California.
The multi-million-dollar offer would make the anticipated 62nd home run baseball the most valuable one hit by a Yankees player.
“It would not be the all-time season record home run ball or a record-breaking lifetime home run ball, but I’m offering $2 million for Judge’s 62nd HR baseball because of its historic significance for the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball,” said Cohen.
“In 23 years in the sports cards and memorabilia business, Memory Lane has built up a clientele of avid collectors. One of those passionate collectors is ready to acquire Judge’s 62nd home run ball and have us arrange for its display at Yankee Stadium,” he added.
For additional information, contact Memory Lane at 877-606-5263 or visit www.MemoryLaneinc.com.
