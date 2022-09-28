Mariposa Technologies, Inc Launches Version 3.0 of its Free App for Better Aging-in-Place for Seniors

Mariposa Technologies, Inc takes a big step forward in helping families and home care agency partners to co-manage seniors’ care experiences

NAPA, CA, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing Version 3.0 of the Mariposa app, designed to make aging-in-place better for seniors and their families and caregivers by helping them align on their care needs, personalize their care plans, coordinate and jointly manage their well-being.

With age, many of us need help - just a little on some days, more on others. The types and intensity of help needed vary and often require more than one person to get it all done while far-flung family and friends find it hard to stay involved from afar. The difficulties of assessing a senior’s care needs and communicating and coordinating with family and professional caregivers can make senior care frustrating, fragmented, and unfulfilling for all involved.

With the launch of Version 3.0, Mariposa Technologies, Inc takes a big step forward in helping families overcome these challenges by enabling them and their home care agency partners to co-manage seniors’ care experiences.

The Mariposa app is unique in its intuitive, senior-centric approach to allowing the range of people involved in a senior’s wellness to be engaged in their care, and in ensuring that seniors retain ownership and control over this information as they age. It helps align seniors and their families on their care and well-being, clarify who is on-point for addressing them, and easily schedule and monitor task fulfillment. They can personalize a senior’s daily care to accommodate their specific preferences (e.g., favorite activities, foods, TV shows) and needs (e.g., medication and other reminders), as well as their family’s wishes.

Now families can easily collaborate with one of Mariposa’s participating home care agency partners in developing their senior’s care plan, requesting a caregiver, and managing their care. By facilitating alignment among all involved in a senior’s care and wellness, the app improves outcomes and increases everyone’s satisfaction with the experience.

The free mariposa.care app is available in the App Store and Google Play.

About Mariposa Technologies, Inc – Mariposa Technologies, Inc designs technology and tools that make life better at every stage. Their mobile-first senior care and family engagement platform and free care coordination and engagement app are HIPAA compliant, portable across care settings, and enable personalization and alignment on seniors’ care and well-being. The Mariposa platform is free to consumers and available to home care agencies and senior living communities for scheduling, delivering and managing in-home personal care services.

For more information about Mariposa Technologies, Inc contact info@mariposa.care.

