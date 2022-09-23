Attorney General Josh Stein and State Crime Lab Celebrate National Forensic Science Week

For Immediate Release:

Friday, September 23, 2022

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein and the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory celebrated the 10th anniversary of National Forensic Science Week this week, highlighting the critical role that forensic scientists play in helping analyze evidence, assisting law enforcement investigations, and promoting public safety.

“This Forensic Science Week has been a reminder that our State Crime Lab scientists possess immense talent and impressive expertise,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “They use science to analyze evidence to deliver justice and help law enforcement keep our communities safe. I am grateful for their service to the people of North Carolina.”

North Carolina’s State Crime Lab is led by Director Vanessa Martinucci and operates in three locations in the state – Raleigh, Edneyville, and Greensboro. The Lab examines evidence related to criminal investigations free of charge to any North Carolina public law enforcement agency, including local, state, federal, military, and railroad police organizations.

The Lab tests evidence in seven disciplines: drug chemistry, toxicology, forensic biology, firearms, latent evidence, trace evidence, and digital evidence. In fiscal year 2020-2021, the lab worked more than 42,000 case records across all disciplines.

