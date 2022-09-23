Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,499 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Josh Stein and State Crime Lab Celebrate National Forensic Science Week

For Immediate Release:
Friday, September 23, 2022

Contact:
Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein and the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory celebrated the 10th anniversary of National Forensic Science Week this week, highlighting the critical role that forensic scientists play in helping analyze evidence, assisting law enforcement investigations, and promoting public safety.

“This Forensic Science Week has been a reminder that our State Crime Lab scientists possess immense talent and impressive expertise,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “They use science to analyze evidence to deliver justice and help law enforcement keep our communities safe. I am grateful for their service to the people of North Carolina.”

North Carolina’s State Crime Lab is led by Director Vanessa Martinucci and operates in three locations in the state – Raleigh, Edneyville, and Greensboro. The Lab examines evidence related to criminal investigations free of charge to any North Carolina public law enforcement agency, including local, state, federal, military, and railroad police organizations.

The Lab tests evidence in seven disciplines: drug chemistry, toxicology, forensic biology, firearms, latent evidence, trace evidence, and digital evidence. In fiscal year 2020-2021, the lab worked more than 42,000 case records across all disciplines.

###

You just read:

Attorney General Josh Stein and State Crime Lab Celebrate National Forensic Science Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.