HIP Video Promo presents: Alicia G premieres "GUM" video on Essentially Pop

In the "GUM" video (directed by Ian Brennan), hip-hop/pop crossover artist Alicia G knocks it out of the park - literally.

BUFFALO, NY, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESSENTIALLY POP PREMIERE | We Premiere Alicia G’s Latest Single, ‘GUM’! New Track Is The Follow Up For ‘Shake Down’.

Hip-hop/pop crossover artist Alicia G was destined to be in the limelight, whether it is her bombshell looks in beauty pageants, amassing followers on social media with her live streams, or creating infectious hit tracks. Her versatility in all these areas has allowed her to create a thriving fanbase across the globe. Alicia G has made major waves in the past few years with hits like “Daisy Duke Two Step” and “Shake Down.” Her success is attributed to her skillful mastery of lyricism, incredible range of melodies, and bodacious personality. Alicia G’s latest single and music video, “GUM,” takes her talents to the next level and is a sure-fire hit.

Alicia G knocks it out of the park in her music video for “GUM.” She’s gearing up for baseball season with this bubbly pop anthem that shows off her quick-witted lyrics and creative artistry. If there’s one thing to know about Alicia G, her music videos always bring the heat. Dressed head to toe as the umpire, the artist and her girls hit the field to swing their bats and shake it as she declares she’s “chewing my gum like I got a fat bum.” Having a “fat bum” isn’t about size or shape – it’s about embracing, and rocking, what you’ve got! Her flirty disposition radiates through the screen and highlights her impeccable ability to have viewers fall in love with her. Alicia G has perfected the art of crafting sugary sweet anthems that have listeners hitting repeat and “GUM” is one of those rare songs that gets you hyped and ready to have a good time.

