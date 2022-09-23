Stock Yards Bank named to “Sm-All Stars: Class of 2022” for small-cap banks

Regional community bank ranks among top performers nationwide as analyzed by Piper Sandler

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust, is one of only 35 banks in the U.S. to be named a “Sm-All Star” in Piper Sandler’s annual list of top-performing small-cap banks. Piper Sandler, an independent investment bank and research firm, analyzed banks and thrifts nationwide to select the “Class of 2022.” This elite annual list reflects the top 10% of the industry across a number of metrics including growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength.



Stock Yards Bank is the only Kentucky-based bank to make the list, which ranked banks with a market cap below $2.5 billion that out-performed industry medians to show outstanding metrics across several financial variables. Of the 362 institutions reviewed and rated, only 35 were chosen by Piper Sandler for Sm-All Star status as the firm identifies “the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world.”

“Being named to this prestigious group is a noteworthy recognition of the hard work and dedication of the entire Stock Yards Bank team,” said Stock Yards Bank Chairman and CEO James A. (Ja) Hillebrand. “It’s an honor to be reviewed alongside our peers to show how our commitments to clients, communities and shareholders achieve impressive results in this competitive industry.”

In Piper Sandler’s analysis, Stock Yards Bank showed impressive earnings per share (EPS) growth, loan growth and deposit growth year-over-year showing fundamental momentum for its market cap of $2.015 billion. Stock Yards Bank has been named an Sm-All Star five times in 2008, 2011, 2019, 2020 and 2022.

About Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.:

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $7.58 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.” For more information about Stock Yards Bancorp, visit the Company’s website at syb.com. It has branches in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets.

