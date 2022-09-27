Dr. Tommy Williams to Release New DVD on James Meredith's Historical Journey
Dr. Tommy Williams is the only person that can tell my life story.”JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackson, Mississippi, September 23, 2022 - Dr. Tommy Williams will release a DVD and digital copy of the documentary, "My James Meredith Journey," on October 1, 2022. Purchases of the physical DVD and digital copy as well can be made through the website www.drtommywilliams.net. Dr. Tommy Williams is available for personal presentations on this historical journey at the contact information below.
— James Meredith
Dr. Tommy Williams and James Meredith reunited at their original meeting place at Jackson State University on September 21, 2022 where James Meredith stated to the world that Dr. Tommy Williams knew more about him and his quest to enter the University of Mississippi and his travels more than anybody in the world. James also stated that he wanted Tommy to tell his story. Tommy and James met as students at Jackson State College over 60 years ago. You MUST hear the strategizing movements of a man who meticulously planned his entrance into the University of Mississippi.
Tommy Williams has over 50 years of work and training experience. He has a BS, MA and PhD. Tommy has worked in the criminal justice, educational and social services systems, and private industry. So please join Dr. Tommy Williams as he educates the public through his website with the DVD & Digital release of the " My James Meredith Journey" opening October 1st 2022!
Dr. Tommy Williams
Recordplayers LLC
+1 219-670-9824
email us here