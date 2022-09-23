Houston Dash partner with US Fertility and Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)

Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a founding partner of US Fertility, is now the Official Fertility Partner of the Houston Dash, a professional women's soccer team.

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced that Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a founding partner of US Fertility, is now the team's exclusive and official fertility partner.

SGF will support Dash players and their families, so they do not have to choose between their careers and their future family-building plans.

"We want to be leaders in supporting our teams and their families, and this partnership with Shady Grove Fertility creates an opportunity to support them in truly meaningful ways," said Dionna Widder, the Chief Revenue Officer for the Dash. "Through this partnership, we are proud to shine a light on the fertility services provided by Shady Grove Fertility for the aspiring parents and parents who want to grow their family within our community."

US Fertility is the largest network of physician-owned and physician-led fertility practices in the United States. The network completes more than 29,000 IVF cycles annually and performs 1,000+ elective and donor egg freezing cycles annually. SGF, which is part of the US Fertility partnership, is home to 100,000 babies born from 30 years of continuous innovation, a commitment to research, and patient-centered care.

As a host city for the 2026 World Cup and by recently welcoming world-class athletes like Ebony Salmon and Maria Sanchez, Houston shines as a global spotlight for U.S. soccer. The organization builds on this momentum by leading the way for other teams in terms of fertility care for their players.

Age is the single most important factor affecting fertility for females, as conception becomes more difficult with age, and the chances of a chromosomal abnormality, miscarriage, or pregnancy complication become more common as eggs diminish in quality and quantity. The good news is that egg freezing, or oocyte cryopreservation, helps preserve future fertility all while leaving current fertility intact. SGF can help players safeguard their future fertility options, while still allowing them to continue their roles as professional athletes.

"Shady Grove Fertility knows the importance of family, and we are excited about partnering with the Dash family of athletes," shares SGF Houston physician John Crochet, M.D. "I look forward to walking alongside these incredible athletes and coaching staff as they make important and timely decisions about their family-building options."

