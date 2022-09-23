CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO PROVIDE THIRD QUARTER 2022 BUSINESS UPDATE

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc ((NYSE/LSE: CCL, NYSE:CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Friday, September 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to provide a business update.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc