Rentsync places No. 99 on The Globe and Mail's fourth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Rentsync, a leading provider of marketing solutions for the multifamily industry, is pleased to announce it placed No. 99 on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Rentsync earned its spot with three-year growth of 480%.

"Rentsync has worked very hard to achieve this milestone and crack the top 100. I'm proud of our whole team for this accomplishment and we look forward to continuing on our strong growth trajectory," Said Max Steinman, CEO of Rentsync. "We have continued to follow our mission, which is to seamlessly connect rental prospects with rental housing providers. That mission continues to guide our business and dictate our decision making and has ultimately led us to enter new categories, create new features, and entirely new products to drive our growth."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary programs; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

