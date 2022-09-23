Celebrating 10 Years of Pharmacist Enabled Clinical Care in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - On September 25, 2022, we celebrate World Pharmacists Day and this year's theme of "Pharmacy United in Action for a Healthier World." Alberta has been and continues to be a leader in the profession of pharmacist practice, with a practice model that offers pharmacists as an additional access point for patients seeking primary care in their local community. Services like Comprehensive Annual Care Planning, Prescribing of Medications, and Administering Drugs and Vaccines by Injection are all part of the unique model that has helped to improve patient health outcomes in Alberta over this past decade. The Alberta Pharmacists' Association (RxA) acknowledges Alberta Health for working with our association towards establishing the model back in 2012, supporting pharmacist-led care as an integral part of the healthcare budget. The "Alberta Model" for pharmacist practice, as it has come to be known around the world, supports Albertans to be able to access the care they need from their community pharmacist.

Most recently, when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, many primary care providers closed their doors to the public, but not Alberta's community pharmacists. Instead, as a result of the Alberta Model, pharmacists were able to do what they do best in Alberta, which is remaining open and accessible to the public, adapting to public health measures, and using their advanced scope of practice to renew patients' prescriptions, administer medications by injection, provide laboratory requisitions to patients in need, and offering information and resources about how to stay safe during the pandemic. Without this model for pharmacist led services established 10 years ago, much of this might not have been possible, and the strain on the healthcare system could have been so much greater as a result.

This Sunday, September 25, join us in celebration of your community pharmacist and pharmacists around the world. People in all walks of life all over the world deserve access to quality care, and we are proud that our Alberta Model has supported pharmacists' providing patient focused care these past ten years. The next time you need more of your medication, ask your pharmacist to prescribe it for you. Need to update your vaccination status for your upcoming holiday? Your pharmacist will be happy to help. No matter where you are in the province, your local community pharmacist is ready and available to meet your care needs.

The pharmacist will see you now.

For over two decades, the Alberta Pharmacists' Association (RxA) has been a champion for pharmacists in Alberta. We play an integral role in expanding pharmacists' practice, and we continue to advocate on their behalf towards excellence in patient care.

