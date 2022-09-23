TMCF To Host Signature Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo & Awards and Fundraising Gala

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022 Thurgood Marshall College Fund Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo along with the Awards and Fundraising Gala is less than a week away. It promises to be an exciting and memorable week of networking, learning, development, entertainment, and fun.

The theme of the Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo, which will take place from Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square is "Empowered State of Mind."

The Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo, now in its 22nd year, is part of a larger mission to advance pathways toward economic mobility for HBCU students and intentionally diversify the future work force within corporate America. The conference hosts over 400 HBCU students annually and provides organizations access to a talented and diverse student population while helping participants make connections to Fortune 500 companies and top-tier organizations.

This year's Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo will focus on three primary learning objectives:

Financial EmPOWERment where students will be equipped with the tools to find their financial footing preparing them to step into their financial independence.

Empowered Leadership development where students will be commissioned to exercise a creative level of accountability and emotional intelligence.

Empower Yourself: Building a Professional and Personal Brand where students will learn how to navigate and build their personal brand in the new reality of a post pandemic workplace.

Meanwhile, actor and TMCF national brand ambassador Terrance J will host the 35th Annual Awards and Fundraising Gala, which will be held on Saturday, October 1 beginning at 7 p.m. The event will feature performances from Tamia, Yolanda Adams, and Patti LaBelle. In addition, the NBA will be presented with the Champion of Diversity Award.

This year's star-studded event will celebrate Justice Thurgood Marshall's legacy by honoring the founder's vision, Dr. N. Joyce Payne, and the past leadership of TMCF that has served to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The TMCF Anniversary Awards and Fundraising Gala each year hosts over 1,600 attendees, including more than 400 HBCU students and 1,200 guests. The guest list includes a who's who of top government, corporate, philanthropic, higher education and HBCU leaders.

All proceeds from this black-tie event support scholarships and programs for nearly 300,000 students at TMCF member-schools, publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

For more information about TMCF, or purchasing tables and seats for the Gala, visit tmcf.org/gala.

NOTE: Members of the working press who wish to cover this event must obtain press credentials. To obtain credentials, contact robert.knox@tmcf.org

Rob Knox Thurgood Marshall College Fund 610-800-1044 robert.knox@tmcf.org