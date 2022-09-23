Aftermath: Life in Post-Roe America—a must-read collection about the future of reproductive rights in the US

An indispensable collection of essays on what the loss of Roe v. Wade means for American life, and what the future of the fight for reproductive justice may look like from here.

A must-read collection of essays by acclaimed writers, thinkers, and activists, Aftermath: Life in Post-Roe America offers an indispensable look what the loss of Roe v. Wade means for American life, and what the future of the fight for reproductive justice may look like from here.

With contributions from Jessica Valenti, Linda Villarosa, Soraya Chemaly, Michele Goodwin, Alyssa Milano, Ruby Sales, Heather Cox Richardson, Rebecca Traister, Jennifer Baumgardner, and others, this collection of 38 essays from some of the most important and influential thinkers, activists, and journalists of our time is essential reading for anyone who cares about the future of reproductive rights in America—and beyond.

The topic of reproductive justice is high in the current news cycle and is likely to remain hot through the November election cycle and beyond, as states continue to wrestle over how to protect reproductive rights for their citizens.

This collection combines personal essays, journalism, poetry, and interviews—for the purpose of cataloguing what has been lost and to offer solutions for the road ahead.

Experts offer real solutions for how individuals can fight to support reproductive rights at the state, local, and personal levels.

