The Satellite IoT Communications Market 2022: Featuring Amazon, EchoStar Mobile, Hubble Network, Boeing, Linksure, & Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Satellite IoT Communications Market - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study investigates the satellite IoT connectivity market. The research covers a total of 44 satellite IoT operators including both the incumbent operators and all the new LEO smallsat constellations.

The global satellite IoT communications market is growing at a good steady pace. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global satellite IoT subscriber base grew to surpass 3.9 million in 2021. The number of satellite IoT subscribers will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.3 percent to reach 21.2 million units in 2026.

Satellite connectivity provides a complement to terrestrial cellular and non-cellular networks in remote locations, especially useful for applications in agriculture, asset tracking, maritime and intermodal transportation, oil and gas industry exploration, utilities, construction and governments. Both incumbent satellite operators and more than two dozen new initiatives are now betting on the IoT connectivity market. This new study covers a total of 44 satellite IoT operators.

"Iridium, Orbcomm, Inmarsat and Globalstar are the largest satellite IoT network operators today", says Johan Fagerberg, Principal Analyst. Iridium grew its subscriber base by 21 percent in the last year and reached the number one spot serving 1.3 million subscribers. Originally a dedicated satellite operator, Orbcomm has transitioned into an end-to-end solution provider, delivering services on its own satellite network as well as being a reseller partner of Inmarsat and others. At the end of 2021, the company had 1.1 million satellite IoT subscribers on its own and Inmarsat's networks.

At the same time Globalstar reached 0.42 million subscribers. Other players with connections in the tens of thousands include for instance Kineis in France and Thuraya in the UAE. In addition to the incumbent satellite operators a number of new initiatives have appeared on the market recently. Examples of some high-profile projects are Astrocast, AST SpaceMobile, CASC/CASIC, E-Space, Fleet Space Technologies, Hubble Network, Kepler Communications, Kineis, Ligado Networks, Lynk, Myriota, Omnispace, Skylo, Swarm Technologies (SpaceX) and Totum. Many of these are based on low-earth orbit nano satellite concepts.

While some rely on proprietary satellite connectivity technologies to support IoT devices, several are starting to leverage terrestrial wireless IoT connectivity technologies including OQ Technology, AST SpaceMobile, Omnispace, Sateliot, Galaxy Space, Ligado Networks, Lynk, Skylo and Starlink (3GPP 4G/5G); EchoStar Mobile, Fossa Systems, Lacuna Space and Eutelsat (LoRaWAN); Hubble Network (Bluetooth); and Eutelsat (Sigfox). "The terrestrial technologies will grow in importance in the next five years and collaborations between satellite operators and mobile operators exploring new hybrid satellite-terrestrial connectivity opportunities such as the recent T-Mobile/SpaceX agreement will become common", concludes Mr Fagerberg.

Highlights from the report:

360-degree overview of the satellite IoT communications ecosystem.

Reviews of the strategies of 44 satellite IoT operators.

Perspectives on the impact of the new LEO nano satellite constellations.

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.

Reviews of operator market shares and competitive dynamics.

Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Satellite Networks for the Internet of Things

1.1 Introduction to satellite IoT technologies

1.1.1 Traditional GEO constellations

1.1.2 The new age of large LEO constellations

1.2 Satellite IoT constellations

1.2.1 Satellite orbit types

1.2.2 Space junk challenges

1.2.3 Frequency bands

1.2.4 Latency

1.2.5 Coverage and capacity

1.3 Investments and M&As in the satellite IoT industry

1.4 Use cases for satellite IoT

1.5 Business models and project strategies

1.6 Launch services

1.7 Satellite design and manufacturing

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 The incumbent satellite IoT operators

2.1.2 The new space race boosted by numerous new LEO constellations

2.1.3 Hybrid satellite-terrestrial connectivity initiatives on the rise

2.1.4 Satellite IoT subscriber forecasts

2.1.5 Satellite operator market shares

2.2 Regional trends

2.2.1 Europe

2.2.2 North America

2.2.3 China

2.2.4 Rest of the World

2.3 Future industry trends

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

List of Acronyms and Abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

AST SpaceMobile

Astrocast

Boeing

CASC and CASIC

Commsat

E-Space

EchoStar Mobile

eSAT Global

Eutelsat

Fleet Space Technologies

Fossa Systems

Galaxy Space

Geely

Globalstar

Guodian Tech

Head Aerospace

Hiber

hiSky

Hubble Network

Ingenu

Inmarsat

Innova Space

Iridium

Kepler Communications

Kineis

Lacuna Space

Ligado Networks

Linksure

Lynk

Myriota

Omnispace

OneWeb

OQ Technology

Orbcomm

Roscosmos

Sateliot

Sky and Space Company

Skylo

Starlink (SpaceX)

Swarm Technologies

Telesat

Thuraya

Totum

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5vxyzl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets