Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Global Market to Reach $75.07 Billion by 2026

The global electricity and signal testing instruments market is expected to grow from $55.91 billion in 2021 to $60.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.

The global electricity and signal testing instruments market is expected to grow from $55.91 billion in 2021 to $60.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $75.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the electricity and signal testing instruments market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the electricity and signal testing instruments market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing demand from construction industries drove the market for electricity and signal testing instruments. The electricity and signal testing instruments manufacturing market is registering a strong growth due to rise in construction activity. The increasing demand in construction activity was aided by rising disposable income, strong economic growth, stable political environment and increasing foreign investments. According to the global information, global construction market is expected to grow to $18,775.3 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% through 2022. Therefore, the increasing demand from construction activities is expected to drive the market for electricity and signal testing instruments.

Trade protectionism pertaining to construction industry are expected to increase in most of the markets, this is expected to restrain the electricity and signal testing instruments manufacturing market. Many countries have imposed trade restrictions, especially on imports, to boost local wood and metal products which are widely used in the construction industry. The US also imposes many trade restrictions, especially with China, to improve its local production. For example, the US placed a tariff of 25% on steel and a tariff of 10% on aluminum. The increasing trade protectionism in construction industry has a negative impact on electricity and signal testing instruments market. Therefore, the increasing trade protectionism limits the growth of electricity and signal testing instruments market.

The companies in the electricity and signal testing instruments are increasingly investing in miniaturization of the instruments. The fast growth in the electronics industry is leading to the development of small-sized electronic devices for which miniaturized test and measurement equipment are required. Miniaturized test and measurement equipment is flexible and easy to use. For example, Advantest is currently offering miniaturized electricity and signal testing equipment in order to keep up with the growing end user demand.

Markets Covered:1) By Type: Electricity Testing Instruments; Other Testing and Measuring Instruments; Semiconductor and Signal Testing Instruments
2) By Services: Calibration Services; Repair Services/ After-sales Services
3) By Application: Environmental Protection; Rail; Water Affairs; Municipal; Others

  Fortive Corporation
  Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.
  Anritsu Corporation
  Advantest Corp.
  Teradyne Inc.
  Good Will Instruments

