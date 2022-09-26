TechStar is proud to announce the addition of Magnetrol's Pulsar R80 Radar (Pulse Burst) Transmitter to its product line
The Pulsar R80 offers high-quality performance and reliability at an affordable price.DEER PARK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechStar is expanding its product line with the addition of Magnetrol's Pulsar R80 Radar (Pulse Burst) transmitter. The Pulsar® Model R80 radar transmitter is the latest generation of Magnetrol® 24 VDC, loop-powered, non-contact radar transmitters. Utilizing Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) radar technology, this transmitter offers enhanced performance, proactive diagnostics, and various configuration wizards to bring simplicity to an often complex technology.
The Pulsar R80 Radar (Pulse Burst) 80 GHz operating frequency offers superior performance, smaller antennas, better accuracy, and enhanced resolution along with Proactive diagnostics that not only advise what is wrong but also offer troubleshooting tips. This high-performance, compact radar transmitter offers the same high quality and reliability as the well-known Pulsar model series. The R80 is an excellent choice for applications where space is limited and when you want to achieve high accuracy in your measurements. The R80 Pulsar is designed for use in a wide range of industrial and commercial applications such as: reactors, enclosed sumps, and many types of storage tanks. In addition, the R80 radar transmitters can also measure flow in open channel flow applications.
To learn more about the latest generation of Magnetrol’s Pulsar R80, contact an expert at TechStar to assist with your level and flow application to determine if the Pulsar R80 will meet your application requirements.
About TechStar:
TechStar has been providing full-service instrumentation, analytical devices, training, and application solutions since 2001. As a leading manufacturer representative in the oil and gas, energy, water/wastewater, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, TechStar's world-class solutions include instrumentation and analytical services that encompass the entire lifecycle of their products. TechStar has a strong presence in the Southwest, Midwest, and Gulf Coast regions of the United States, and is now expanding its reach throughout the rest of the country.
