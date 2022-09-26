Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 252,084 in the last 365 days.

TechStar is proud to announce the addition of Magnetrol's Pulsar R80 Radar (Pulse Burst) Transmitter to its product line

The Pulsar R80 offers high-quality performance and reliability at an affordable price.

DEER PARK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechStar is expanding its product line with the addition of Magnetrol's Pulsar R80 Radar (Pulse Burst) transmitter. The Pulsar® Model R80 radar transmitter is the latest generation of Magnetrol® 24 VDC, loop-powered, non-contact radar transmitters. Utilizing Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) radar technology, this transmitter offers enhanced performance, proactive diagnostics, and various configuration wizards to bring simplicity to an often complex technology.

The Pulsar R80 Radar (Pulse Burst) 80 GHz operating frequency offers superior performance, smaller antennas, better accuracy, and enhanced resolution along with Proactive diagnostics that not only advise what is wrong but also offer troubleshooting tips. This high-performance, compact radar transmitter offers the same high quality and reliability as the well-known Pulsar model series. The R80 is an excellent choice for applications where space is limited and when you want to achieve high accuracy in your measurements. The R80 Pulsar is designed for use in a wide range of industrial and commercial applications such as: reactors, enclosed sumps, and many types of storage tanks. In addition, the R80 radar transmitters can also measure flow in open channel flow applications.

To learn more about the latest generation of Magnetrol’s Pulsar R80, contact an expert at TechStar to assist with your level and flow application to determine if the Pulsar R80 will meet your application requirements.

About TechStar:
TechStar has been providing full-service instrumentation, analytical devices, training, and application solutions since 2001. As a leading manufacturer representative in the oil and gas, energy, water/wastewater, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, TechStar's world-class solutions include instrumentation and analytical services that encompass the entire lifecycle of their products. TechStar has a strong presence in the Southwest, Midwest, and Gulf Coast regions of the United States, and is now expanding its reach throughout the rest of the country.

TechStar
TechStar
+1 866-542-0205
info@techStar.com

You just read:

TechStar is proud to announce the addition of Magnetrol's Pulsar R80 Radar (Pulse Burst) Transmitter to its product line

Distribution channels: Companies, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.