Creator of Sensation Game™, Now Offering Somatic Experiencing® Counseling at Just Mind in Austin, TX
Experienced Austin, TX trauma counselor to offer Somatic Experiencing® counseling at Just Mind.
I love to help people learn to stay curious, rather than critical, and trust their intuition. We all deserve to feel seen and understood and have someone witness and celebrate our growth.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kris Downing, the creator of Sensation Game™, a tool for Play Therapy counselors that supports a deeper connection to emotions inside the body, joins the Just Mind team to provide services in Somatic Experiencing® Therapy for children and adults in Austin, Texas. Kris believes that we all have the resources to be more joyful and sees her role as a guide to help individuals slow down, attune to cues of their mind and body and make sense of their meaning.
— Kris Downing
"I love to help people learn to stay curious, rather than critical, and trust their intuition. We all deserve to feel seen and understood and have someone witness and celebrate our growth."
Somatic Experiencing® (SE™) is a naturalistic method of therapy developed over 50 years ago by Dr. Peter A. Levine for treating trauma and stressors related to disorders, such as PTSD and emotional trauma from early childhood. Often individuals who experience trauma are held back by being in a fight, flight, freeze, or fawn response that limits their abilities to release the traumatic shock from their bodies. This therapy application can support healing from trauma and moving forward with a greater sense of self and confidence.
Kris Downing is a licensed clinical social worker and Somatic Experiencing® practitioner with over 25 years of experience working with children and adults. Other practice areas for Kris include Play Therapy, emotional regulation and parenting, ADHD, anxiety, adoption, and grief counseling. To learn more about Kris, please visit: https://justmind.org/austin-counselors/kris-downing-lcsw-sep-counselor/
About Just Mind
Just Mind Counseling has been servicing the residents of Texas for over 15 years. Initially founded in Austin, Texas, Just Mind Counseling prides itself on its ability to provide a multitude of counseling and therapy services for individuals, couples, and families throughout Texas. With over 7,000 patients served in just 15 years, it is apparent that their services provide the results their clients need.
Just Mind Counseling strives to improve its staff's education by constantly providing them the opportunity to extend their education. Their licensed counselors and therapists offer one appointment at a time or ongoing therapy structures to allow their clients the ability to choose their therapy path.
Just Mind Counseling, an Austin-based husband and wife mental health practice, offers comprehensive psychological treatments for all age groups. Our counselors and psychologists on staff are trained to meet the needs of their clients, regardless of their emotional or diagnostic temperament. As a result, residents of Austin and their loved ones can feel comfortable sharing their successes and challenges with the Just Mind Counseling team in a safe therapeutic environment. Recently, Just Mind opened a second location in South Austin to offer more convenient locations.
To learn more about how Just Mind Counseling can benefit you, please visit: https://justmind.org/
Teri Schroeder, LCSW
William Schroeder, LPC
Just Mind Counseling
Austin, Texas
Phone: (512) 359-3775
Website: https://justmind.org/
Email: scheduling@justmind.org
William Andrew Schroeder
Just Mind
+1 512-524-7172
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other