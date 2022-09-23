Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Continues Thin Line Tribute at Hialeah Police Department

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today continued the Thin Line Tribute at Hialeah Police Department. The Thin Line Tribute recognizes the courageous and often thankless work of front-line law enforcement officers. Attorney General Moody visited HPD to personally thank the officers for their dedication in protecting Floridians every day. HPD is renowned in the community for their service to its citizens.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Florida is the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation, largely because of the support we show to our officers. These brave men and women choose each day to don the badge and protect their communities and are vital to ensuring our state remains a great place to live and work. I’m grateful to be in Hialeah today to continue our Thin Line Tribute and show my appreciation for these front-line officers who help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

Hialeah Police Chief George Fuente said, “Attorney General Ashley Moody has always been pro-police. I thank her on behalf of the Hialeah Police Department for recognizing our officers for the work they do on a daily basis for our community"

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo, Jr. said, “Our police officers are often the unsung heroes of our community. The work that they do on a daily basis may go unnoticed, but serves us all by ensuring our safety and tranquility. I want to thank Attorney General Ashley Moody for her commitment to recognizing the brave men and women of the Hialeah Police Department with her Thin Line Tribute.”

Attorney General Moody created the Thin Line Tribute to give law enforcement officers the recognition they greatly deserve, but often do not receive. Thin Line Tribute launched in May 2021 at the Plant City Police Department. Attorney General Moody has visited nine agencies to give thanks and support to front-line officers. To view the latest Thin Line Tribute honoring Florida Highway Patrol Troop C, click here .

Thin Line Tribute is one of many ways Attorney General Moody shows support for Florida law enforcement. The statewide Back the Blue Award highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations going above and beyond to make a positive impact on Florida communities.

To showcase career opportunities available at law enforcement agencies across the state, and to highlight new benefits for law enforcement officers looking to move to Florida, Attorney General Moody created the Be A Florida Hero initiative . Be A Florida Hero is designed to make it easier than ever for someone who is interested in becoming a Florida law enforcement officer to learn about the different agencies, search open positions and find contact information to apply for available jobs.