Travel Advisory: Motorists Can Expect Traffic Impacts on Route 146 in Lincoln for Overnight Bridge Demolition

Starting Sunday night, September 25, motorists can expect traffic impacts on Route 146 North and South for overnight demolition of the Twin River Road and Breakneck Hill Road bridges in Lincoln. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will demolish both bridges, which cross over Route 146, with intermittent rolling roadblocks, nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a. m., Sunday-Tuesday nights, September 25-27.

Slow moving night-time travel is anticipated during this operation, which is part of the ongoing Bridge Group 39 – Route 146 project. The bridges will be dismantled and rebuilt in two stages to maintain traffic flow on Twin River and Breakneck Hill roads.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

This project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more atwww.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

