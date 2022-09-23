Route 1039 Hickory Avenue Road Closure Scheduled Next Week in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of a closure on Route 1039 (Hickory Avenue) located in Derry Township, Westmoreland County.

The closure will be located on Hickory Avenue between 1st Avenue and 3rd Street and will begin on Wednesday, September 28 at 7 a.m. and will open on Friday, September 30 at 7 p.m.

The closure will be in place to allow Norfolk crews to complete a railroad track replacement. A marked detour will be in place using Route 1039 (Hickory Avenue), 4th Avenue, Leo Street, Route 1041 (Chesnut Street), Route 982 (Derry Road) to Route 1039 (Hickory Avenue).

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

