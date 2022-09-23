September 23 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Announces Winner of “I Voted” Digital Sticker Design Contest

Denver, September 23, 2022 - Today, Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced that Holy Family High School senior Matthew H. is the winner of Colorado’s first ever “I Voted” Digital Sticker Design Contest.

“Congratulations to Matthew for his amazing design!” said Secretary Griswold. “Colorado voters have always worn their ‘I Voted’ stickers with pride, and now they’ll be able to showcase them digitally after casting their ballot thanks to Matthew. My sincere gratitude to every Colorado high schooler who submitted a design for consideration.”

“I was really excited to find out I won the I Voted Sticker Design contest, I put a lot of effort into this design and I’m so glad people like it,” said Matthew, who hopes to pursue graphic design in college. “Art is meant to be beautiful, and I just hope that when people see the design it makes their day a little bit better.”

Matthew’s design features a Colorado-flag inspired sun setting over twin peaks in the western sky. Below the mountain landscape are the words “I Voted” on top of alternating red and white stripes. The mountains were loosely inspired by mountains Matthew sees from his community, and he chose a muted color palate inspired by the Colorado flag to create a warm feeling in the design.

The new digital sticker designed by Matthew will be sent to voters via BallotTrax once they have voted in the upcoming General Election. It will also be featured on the Secretary of State’s website, media channels, press releases, and as part of a digital effort to encourage people to vote across the state.

Matthew will also be able to see the sticker’s use first-hand. The 2022 General Election in Colorado will be the first election in which he is eligible to vote – when asked if he plans to vote, he said, “Yes, I do, because I want to be an active member of my community, and I don’t want to be afraid to use my voice for what I believe in.”

BallotTrax enables voters to receive notifications by phone, email, or text about the status of their mail ballot, from the time it is mailed to the voter, to when it is received, and counted. Colorado voters can enroll themselves in BallotTrax by visiting www.GoVoteColorado.gov and clicking on “Sign up for BallotTrax.” As of July 2022, nearly 2 million Colorado voters were enrolled in BallotTrax — 52% of the active electorate.