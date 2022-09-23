Launch of tender for design and construction of Netherlands Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka

NETHERLANDS, September 23 - News item | 23-09-2022 | 09:40

The European tender for the Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka has officially been launched with its publication on tenderned.nl. Market parties are being asked to come up with proposals for the design, construction, maintenance and dismantling of the pavilion and visitor experience. Proposals can be submitted until Monday 5 December 2022 (13.00 hrs CET). Innovation and sustainability are key themes. A total of €7.8 million (excl. VAT) has been allocated for the creation of the pavilion and the visitor experience.

The theme of Expo 2025 Osaka is ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’. The exhibition will be about shaping a world where major challenges relating to such matters as climate change and health will determine our quality of life. With a pavilion in the ‘Saving Lives’ district, the Netherlands wants to offer answers to the question at the heart of the Osaka expo: ‘What is the happy way of life?’ ‘A pavilion at the Osaka expo is the Netherlands’ calling card,’ says Liesje Schreinemacher, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. ‘Expo offers an international platform for us to showcase innovative and sustainable Dutch solutions in the fields of climate change and healthcare. Cities are getting bigger and bigger; the challenge is to ensure that people can live happy, healthy and green lives together. And innovative Dutch companies can make a great contribution to this. Expo 2025 Osaka will give them every opportunity to do so and help strengthen our trading position in the region.’ Under the title ‘Common Ground: A Dutch invitation to create healthy societies together’, a multi-year campaign has been launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, working towards Expo 2025 Osaka. Japan, like the Netherlands, faces pressing and complex challenges, including climate change, urbanisation, demographic ageing, the energy transition, food security, keeping healthcare accessible and ensuring the population’s wellbeing. These are all important areas in which the Netherlands has a wealth of knowledge and expertise. But no country can solve these enormous challenges alone. The Netherlands therefore wants to provide a platform during Expo 2025 Osaka to bring different perspectives and expertise together and come up with joint solutions. The pavilion and visitor experience will be unique.

Tender document

The tender document describing what market parties would be required to supply can be found on Tenderned. It sets out the objectives, as well as the requirements that the pavilion, the surroundings and the experience inside must meet and how these aspects are assessed. The tender procedure is implemented by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO). The deadline for submitting bids is Monday 5 December 2022 at 13.00 hrs (CET).

Information meeting

RVO will hold an online information meeting on Thursday 6 October 2022 from 9.00 to 11.00 hrs (CET) for parties who are interested in submitting a bid. It will provide more detailed information about the tender and there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To pre-register, please send an e-mail to expo2025-osaka@rvo.nl.

Expo 2020 Dubai

The previous Expo took place earlier this year in Dubai, and the Netherlands can look back on a successful participation. Nearly one million visitors were welcomed to the Netherlands Pavilion. The concept ‘Uniting water, energy & food’ won more than 10 awards in the fields of sustainability, innovation and design, including the Expo BIE award for best architecture in the sustainability district.

Expo 2025 Osaka

Expo 2025 Osaka will take place from 13 April to 13 October 2025. The organisation expects to receive around 28 million business and private visitors, 90% of whom will come from Japan. An estimated 150 countries and 25 organisations will participate in the world exhibition