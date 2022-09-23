Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Lower child care fees for British Columbia families/

GATINEAU, QC , Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, will join British Columbia's Minister of State for Child Care, Karina Chen, and British Columbia's Minister of Education and Child Care, Jennifer Whiteside, in Burnaby to announce how they will make child care more affordable for families in British Columbia.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date:   

Friday, September 23, 2022


Time:     

10:30 a.m. PDT


Place:   

Cascade Heights YMCA Child Care Centre

4343 Smith Avenue

Burnaby, British Columbia


Dial-in:   

1-888-892-3255

Participant pass code: 206063

