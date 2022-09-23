/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Lower child care fees for British Columbia families/
GATINEAU, QC , Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, will join British Columbia's Minister of State for Child Care, Karina Chen, and British Columbia's Minister of Education and Child Care, Jennifer Whiteside, in Burnaby to announce how they will make child care more affordable for families in British Columbia.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
Date:
|
Friday, September 23, 2022
|
|
|
Time:
|
10:30 a.m. PDT
|
|
|
Place:
|
Cascade Heights YMCA Child Care Centre
|
|
4343 Smith Avenue
|
|
Burnaby, British Columbia
|
|
|
Dial-in:
|
1-888-892-3255
|
|
Participant pass code: 206063
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
