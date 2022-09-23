New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aluminum Doors And Windows Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316977/?utm_source=GNW

Pvt. Ltd., Ply Gem Holdings Inc., Andersen Corporation, Sapa Group, Alupure, Alteza, Reynaers, and Schuco.

The global aluminum doors and windows market is expected to grow from $56.32 billion in 2021 to $58.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The aluminum doors and windows market is expected to grow to $72.6 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The aluminum doors and windows market consists of sales of aluminum doors and windows by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to doors and windows made from aluminum using an extrusion process by forcing the pre-heated aluminum alloy through a die to create an aluminum profile.These doors and windows are used to serve as the connection between the internal portion of a house that is used to provide the lighting and ventilation of the rooms.

Aluminum doors and windows have high durability and strength and are corrosion-resistant, lightweight, and malleable, compared to traditional materials such as wood.

The main types of aluminum doors and windows include aluminum doors, exterior doors, patio doors, aluminum windows, sliding windows, bi-fold windows, and other types.An aluminum door refers to the solid barrier fixed in a doorway or opening in a wall.

Aluminum doors are used in residential and commercial buildings. The different applications of aluminum doors and windows include residential and commercial.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the aluminum doors and windows market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the aluminum doors and windows market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Growing construction projects are driving the growth of the aluminum doors and windows market.With the increasing number of construction projects, construction companies are adopting aluminum doors and windows for construction purposes that are strong, long-lasting, and cost-effective.

Various initiatives such as the Housing for all by 2022 initiative, aim to promote affordable housing in India and also boost the construction activity and projects in the market. Under this scheme, developers and builders had access to cheaper funding in the form of debt that reduced the overall cost of homes making them attractive to first-time buyers, thus driving more construction activity and boosting the aluminum doors and windows market.

Product innovation are shaping the aluminum doors and windows market.Major companies operating in the aluminum doors and windows market are focused on new innovative products to strengthen their position.

For instance, in 2021, UK-based residential aluminum windows and doors company, Garnalex launched its Sheerline Prestige range, a thermally efficient aluminum window, and door system with in-built weather sealing, that keeps draughts and rain safely outside. The system allows fabricators to use their existing PVC-U hardware to streamline manufacturing.

In February 2021, PGT Innovations a US-based performance windows and doors company acquired a 75% stake in Eco Window Systems for $108 million.Through this acquisition, PGT Innovations diversifies and expands product lines in the high-growth commercial market.

The deal also gives PGT access to an additional portfolio of aluminum impact-resistant products that enhance its presence in the multifamily and commercial channels. Eco Window Systems is a US-based manufacturer and installer of aluminum, impact-resistant windows and doors.

The countries covered in the aluminum doors and windows market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

