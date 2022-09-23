Government Blockchain Association to Host High-Ranking Global, Federal, State, Municipal Officials, and Crypto, NGOs and Industry Chiefs for Leadership Summit in Washington, DC

“Blockchain & Infrastructure 2022” will convene foremost experts and leading advocates from public and private sectors to address the future of central bank digital currencies, standards, and platform utility in capital markets, elections, gaming, enterprise, and supply chain

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) today announced that Carole House, a former member of the White House National Security Council, and one of the architects of the President’s Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets will deliver a keynote address at Blockchain and Infrastructure: Building Blockchain for Government, taking place September 29-30, 2022, at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.



(REGISTER HERE)

The two-day conference will offer interactive, educational sessions and case studies addressing:

The Maturation of Blockchain Solutions

Funding Blockchain Projects

Factors behind Blockchain Platform Selection

Information and Data Integrity

Energy and Utility Grids

Resilient Election Systems.

“With speakers from the highest levels of government and commerce, this year’s event provides unfettered insights from the people shaping the future of digital commerce and blockchain,” said GBA Executive Director, Gerard Dache. “We’ve developed an agenda that offers attendees a rare opportunity to hear from and engage with the most influential advocates operating at the highest levels of both the public and private sectors.”

Government representatives from Canada, El Salvador, Jordan, Liechtenstein, Philippines, Switzerland, the Republic of Slovenia, Florida, Maryland, New York City, Utah County, Washington, DC, and many others, will share their experiences.

Civil servants participating in the event from organizations including:

National Science Foundation (NSF)

National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA)

US Air Force

US Congress

US Election Assistance Commission

US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO)

US Department of Commerce



Other keynote speakers include:

Mr. Dino Cataldo Dell’Accio, a CIO at the United Nations . He led a team that helped develop the first blockchain solution for the UN. He also leads the UN Digital Transformation Working Group , comprised of the CIOs of all the United Nations Programs including the World Food Program and the World Health Organization.





. He led a team that helped develop the first blockchain solution for the UN. He also leads the , comprised of the CIOs of all the United Nations Programs including the World Food Program and the World Health Organization. Brian Cavanaugh, a former member of the White House National Security Council for both Presidents Trump and Biden. He also served as the U.S. Dept of Homeland Security , as Executive Director for Strategic Planning, and Integration.





for both Presidents Trump and Biden. He also served as the , as Executive Director for Strategic Planning, and Integration. Mr. Brock Pierce, former presidential candidate, investor, philanthropist. He was named by Forbes magazine as a member of the “top 20 wealthiest people in crypto”.



Additional Speakers:

Mr. Rak-Joon, Choi, VP Commercialization, Sustainable Ecosystems, American Tire Distributors

Victoria Adams, Public Sector Blockchain Leader, Simba Chain

Bert Gillem, Cyber Security, NASA

Torben Anderson, CEO, Rewired One

Michael, Leahy, Chief Information Officer, Maryland State Government

Jeannice Fairrer Samani, CEO, Fairrer Samani Group

Barry Johnson, Director, Translational Programs National Science Foundation

Vilma Mattila, Co-Founder, 5ire Chain

Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes, President, US Office, World Business Angel Investment Forum

Amelia Gardner, County Commissioners, Utah County

Heather Flannery, Founder & CEO, Equideum Health (formerly ConsenSys Health)

Pradeep, Goel CEO, Solve.Care

Frank Ricotta, CEO, BurstIQ

Joshua, Daniels, Clerk/Auditor, Utah County

Nabeel Malik, CEO, Cryptolitics

Donald Palmer, Commissioner, US Election Assistance Commission

Nimit Sawhney, CEO, Voatz

John Hansen, Business Development Executive, Powerledger

Soheil Saraji, Associate Professor, University of Wyoming

Otto Frommelt, Director, National Road Office Principality of Liechtenstein

Silvio Pupo-Casco, Smart Florida Vice Chairman

Kevin McGrail, Cloud Fellow, Dito Web

Eugene Morozov, Founder, Everscale Academy

Paul Dowding, Co-Founder, L4S Corporation

David Iseminger, CEO, Upheaval

Armand Gaetan, NGUETI CEO, UBTS International Corp.

Michael Proper, Councilman, Digital World

Deborah Simpier, Co-Founder, Althea

Mike Kanovitz, CEO, Jurat Blockchains

Kevin Lowell, Cryptocurrency Coordinator, US Department of Justice

Alexander Szul, Co-Founder, Rome Blockchain Labs

George Farmer, CEO, Parler

About the Conference

The conference will be held at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on September 29-30. The conference includes a gala reception at the home of a Washington, DC blockchain billionaire. For more information about the event go to https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-infrastructure.

About the Government Blockchain Association (GBA)

The GBA is a membership organization to facilitate the connection, communication, and collaboration of the public and private sector to solve problems for citizens. GBA has members that work in Over 500 Government Offices around the world at the local, state, national, and international levels. The GBA also has over 50 Working Groups. For more information go to www.GBAglobal.org or contact Kathy.Dache@GBAglobal.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mostafa Razzak

JMRConnect (for Government Blockchain Association)

1-202-904-2048/ 1-917-912-0623

m.razzak@jmrconnect.net

Wire Service Contact:

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

(212) 418-1217

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com