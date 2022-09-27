WAR HORSE CREEK RECEIVES GRANT AWARD FROM DISABLED VETERANS NATIONAL FOUNDATION
War Horse Creek Supports Veterans in their Transitions from Military to Civilian Life Through Collaborative Horsemanship Workshops
We are grateful to the DVNF for their contribution to War Horse Creek. This grant allows us to bring in over a dozen new veterans who need support.”MOUNTAIN CENTER, CA, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- War Horse Creek is honored to announce it has received a grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) for $15,000, which will fund veterans’ participation in War Horse Creek’s Collaborative Horsemanship Workshops to help them through their transition from military to civilian life.
— Ray Barmore, Executive Director of War Horse Creek
“We are incredibly grateful to the DVNF for their contribution to War Horse Creek. This grant allows us to bring in over a dozen new veterans who need support,” said Ray Barmore, Executive Director of War Horse Creek and Living Free Animal Sanctuary. “At our Collaborative Horsemanship workshops, veterans become more in tune with their minds, learning that force will not lead to a positive outcome. Cooperation and listening are essential for success with the horse, and in life. Acquiring these skills with horses in a non-threatening environment makes it easier to utilize the same skills when placed back in day-to-day life.”
Joseph VanFonda (USMC Sgt.Maj. Ret.), CEO of the Disabled Veterans National Foundation said, “We are very excited to partner with War Horse Creek’s collaborative horsemanship workshop, it is well known that equine therapy contributes to the healing stages of PTSD. Our military veterans will benefit by having resources that are available to them within their community.”
War Horse Creek is located on 155 acres in the San Jacinto Mountains of Southern California. The program works to wild mustangs and bring them together with veterans in an innovative approach called Collaborative Horsemanship. Often compared to the popular equine therapy approach, Collaborative Horsemanship removes the “talk therapy” feel from the equation, allowing the veteran to connect with nature, with the mustangs and with other veterans like themselves. Veterans must work to earn the trust and collaboration of the mustang, rather than use force or intimidation. These skills can be translated into every relationship they have, improving decision-making and long-term outcomes.
About the Disabled Veterans National Foundation:
Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded—physically or psychologically—after defending our safety and our freedom.
DVNF achieves this mission by:
● Offering direct financial support to veteran organizations that address the unique needs of veterans, and whose missions align with that of DVNF.
● Providing supplemental assistance to homeless and low-income veterans through the Health & Comfort program and various empowerment resources.
● Providing an online resource database that allows veterans to navigate the complex process of seeking benefits that they are entitled to as a result of their military service, as well as additional resources they need.
● Serving as a thought leader on critical policy issues within the veteran community and educating the public accordingly.
About War Horse Creek:
War Horse Creek rescues wild mustangs and brings them together with veterans in an innovative approach called Collaborative Horsemanship. The results of the War Horse Creek pilot program have been life-changing, and the team is now seeking funding to build out facilities and expand to larger veteran groups. War Horse Creek is an initiative of Living Free Animal Sanctuary, which has been saving animals for over 40 years. To find out more and donate, click here: https://living-free.org/war-horse-creek/
