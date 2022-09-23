CHC DELIVERS EMERGENCY SUPPORT TO VICTIM OF NATURAL DISASTER

Central Honiara Constituency (CHC) has delivered an emergency assistance to support a constituent affected by the recent strong wind in Honiara on 21st September, 2022.

The victim who is a registered voter of CHC lost the whole roof-top of her dwelling home from the strong winds on Sunday 18th September, 2022.

Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Keyon Ronia said the emergency assistance comprised of 24 sheets of 12 feet roofing iron, 3 ridge caps 14 feet, 2 Kg roofing nails, 2 Kg 3-inch nails and 2 Kg of 4-inch nails.

Ronia said the support will enable the family to rebuild their home.

The victim expressed gratitude to Honourable Alfred Efona and his officers for the generous and immediate support.

The mother got four children and also a grand mother of two, who have been sleeping at a close relative’s home, since their home was destroyed on Sunday 18 September.

“Since the incident, the victim was unable to eat or sleep, due to the stress of having to see her home destroyed and her children suffering. The Honourable timely assistance gave her the much-needed peace and security she so desperately needs to rebuild her family again,” according to CDO Ronia.

CDO Ronia together with his office team handed the materials over to the victim, on behalf of their Hon. MP for Central Honiara, Hon Alfred Efona on Wednesday 21st September.

CHC is committed to its mandated responsibility and that is to serve its constituents.

Current MP for CHC is Alfred Efona.

The victim’s family home which was destroyed by the strong wind last Sunday.

Damaged coppers from the victim’s devastated home.

– MRD Press