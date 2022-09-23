Submit Release
MDE announces 32 new members to the Mississippi Principal Advisory Council

For Immediate Release:  September 22, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today the addition of 32 highly regarded education professionals from across the state to serve on the Mississippi Principal Advisory Council (MPAC) for the 2022-23 school year.

The MPAC, formed in 2021, now includes 45 principals representing schools in urban and rural settings. The MPAC aims to empower principals to discuss topics critical to their success as administrators and to share suggestions on how MDE can assist. In addition, members will provide feedback on a variety of MDE initiatives.

“Hearing directly from Mississippi principals is essential to better understand what achievements and challenges they experience at their respective schools,” said Dr. Kim Benton, state superintendent of education, interim. “I look forward to meeting all MPAC members soon to assess their needs and share MDE resources that can improve student outcomes.”

To see a list of the returning and new MPAC members go to mdek12.org/SSE/Council.

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.

 

