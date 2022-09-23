6th Annual VT Legal Community Fighting Hunger Food Drive Raises $13,854 & Collects Over 650 Items

The sixth annual Vermont Legal Community Fighting Hunger Food Drive raised $13,854 for the Vermont Foodbank and collected over 650 items that were donated to local food shelves or meal sites. This two-week fundraiser, held each year in September during Hunger Action Month, is organized by the Attorney General’s Office, the Vermont Bar Association, and the Vermont Paralegal Organization in partnership with the Vermont Foodbank. In the six-year history of the food drive, Vermont’s legal community has raised more than $63,000 and collected over 11,000 food items.

“I want to offer a heartfelt thank you to all who participated in this year’s food drive and helped us exceed our fundraising goal,” said Attorney General Susanne Young when announcing the results. “Vermonters are struggling to keep food on the table and each contribution makes a difference. I am proud that through our collective effort the legal community has provided 15,932 meals to our neighbors.”

John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Foodbank, noted the current importance of food assistance. “Because of the continuing challenges presented by the pandemic and current economic situation, nearly 2 in 5 people in Vermont have experienced food insecurity in the past year. Many of them are turning to our network and with the support of partners like the Legal Community, we can provide the help they need. Together, we are working to fulfill the promise of a Vermont without hunger.”

Vermont Bar Association President Robert Fletcher expressed appreciation to the participants. “The Vermont Bar has demonstrated its commitment to the people of Vermont through the selfless and generous contributions of this year’s participants to the campaign. We look forward each year to working with the Vermont Foodbank, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Vermont Paralegal Organization on these efforts.”

Lucia White, CP, Pro Bono Chair of the Vermont Paralegal Organization, said “The Vermont Paralegal Organization is grateful once again to join forces to support our community. This food drive offers paralegals a means to help in a different way.”

This year’s food drive participants are listed below. Within participating categories, those collecting the most item and monetary donations will be recognized at the Vermont Bar Association’s Annual Meeting on September 30, 2022, in Fairlee, Vermont.

Bauer Gravel Farnham LLP

Downs Rachlin Martin

Maley and Maley, PLLC

McNeil, Leddy & Sheehan, P.C.

Paul Frank + Collins P.C.

Sheehey Furlong & Behm

Vermont Legal Aid, Inc.

Vermont Paralegal Organization

Vermont Attorney General’s Office

Vermont Bar Association

Last modified: September 23, 2022