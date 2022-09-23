Submit Release
SaigolEd to Begin Second Round of Funding After a Successful First Seed Round of £250,000

Revolutionary education company unlocks new horizons with learning platforms as it aims to make an impact on learning for millions of kids globally

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaigolEd, an EdTech company that is aiming to empower kids around the world and expand the global $200BN market, will soon be commencing the second round of funding after its successful first-round raise.

Upon its imminent launch, SaigolEd will be the most comprehensive online educational app, empowering the majority of students who previously hadn’t had access to the best education. The methods are based on rigorous user research. The platform enables students to excel across all subjects and curricula.
Using commercialized new technology and unique digital content, SaigolEd has successfully raised funds from private equity partners. The company has been developing its product and is now even more inspired in its exciting journey to the second seed round and beyond.

“Why should you have to pay for expensive private schools,” said CEO/CFO and Co-Founder Faisal Saigol. “Why should your child be left behind? We give your children the absolute best to support their studies. SaigolEd has the best team with extensive experience in EdTech, dedicated to your child’s success. We will help transform your child’s learning experience with great, interactive technology and the best tools.”

SaigolEd covers a student’s full curriculum, making it possible to study anytime, anywhere.

Faisal Saigol is a respected entrepreneur who has successfully developed hundreds of millions of dollars worth of properties and built one of the largest developers in prime London across complex budgets, teams and investments. His work background includes Goldman Sachs and Bain. His educational background at Cambridge University and Harvard Business School inspired him to bring the best education to all.
The team at SaigolEd has deep entrepreneurial tech expertise working with Google, Microsoft and Nokia, commercializing new products and winning awards.

SaigolEd aims to be a large British success story in the global marketplace.
For more information and to join the waiting list, visit www.saigoled.com.
Check SaigolEd profile on Crunchbase.

Melanie Grace
SaigolEd
melanie@saigoled.com

