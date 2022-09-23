Autism License Plates generate funds for 19 Florida Nonprofits

/EIN News/ -- Sunrise, FL, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida Autism Specialty License Plate, administered by Arc Broward, announces its 2022 grant awards to 19 nonprofit organizations serving individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities throughout Florida.

“Thousands of autism license plates on the roads help generate awareness and much needed grant funds for services,” said Autism Grants Council Chair, Dennis Haas.

For information about how to purchase a Florida Autism Specialty license plate visit autismlicenseplate.com.

The 2022 grants in the total amount of $141,507 were awarded to the following:

The Haven, Sarasota County

The Arc of the Bay, Bay, Calhoun, Washington, Jackson, and Gulf Counties

Jacksonville School for Autism, Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties

Ausome Foundation Corp., Miami-Dade County

Beyond ASD Inc., Miami-Dade County

Emerald Coast Exceptional Families, Inc., Santa Rosa, Escambia and Okaloosa Counties

Volunteer Services of Manatee County, Inc., Manatee, Sarasota and Desoto Counties

The Florida Center for Early Childhood, Sarasota and Charlotte County

Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center, Inc. (CDTC), Broward County

Museum of Discovery and Science, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties

aZul – Fashion, Art & Design, Inc., Martin, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties

United States Sailing Center of Martin County, Inc., Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie Counties

Mainspring Academy, Duval, St. John’s, Baker and Clay Counties

Family Initiative Incorporated, Lee County

National Autism Registry, Palm Beach, Martin and Broward Counties

The Friendship Journey, Broward and Palm Beach Counties

Making Light Productions, Inc., Leon, Gadsen, and Wakulla Counties

South Florida Autism Center, Inc., Broward and Miami-Dade Counties

Friends of the Palm Beach County Public Library, Inc., Broward and Palm Beach Counties

For more information, visit autismlicenseplate.com. To request an interview with a representative from the Autism Services Grant Council or a grant recipient, please contact Kathleen Casper at kcasper@arcbroward.com.

The Autism Services Grants Council was created by the Florida Legislature in 2009 to implement and oversee a grants process for the distribution of funds generated from the sales of the Florida Support Autism Programs Specialty License Plate.

The primary purpose of the Council is to fund service programs for grants to nonprofit organizations to operate direct services programs for individuals with autism and related disabilities in Florida including direct services, evaluation, training, and awareness.

The amount of funds available through the grant process is dependent of the amount of revenue generated by sales of the Florida Support Autism Programs Specialty License Plate. The Autism Services Grants Council is administered by Arc Broward, an IRS exempt Section 501(c)(3), Florida nonprofit organization.

###

Kathleen Casper Autism License Plate 954-746-9400 ext 2203 kcasper@arcbroward.com