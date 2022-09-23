BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations:) Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE - TALO), Southern Missouri Bancorp (Nasdaq – SMBC, CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq – CYBE), STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE - STOR)

/EIN News/ -- BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE - TALO)

Under the terms of the agreement, consideration for the transaction consists of 43.8 million Talos shares and $212.5 million in cash, plus the assumption of EnVen's net debt upon closing, currently estimated at approximately $50.0 million at year-end 2022. Following the transaction, Talos shareholders will own approximately 66% of the pro forma company and EnVen's equity holders will own the remaining 34%. The investigation concerns whether the Talos Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (Nasdaq - SMBC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Southern Missouri will merge with Citizens Bancshares Co. (“Citizens”). Citizens’ shareholders will have the right to elect either a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1448 shares of Southern Missouri common stock, or a cash payment of $53.50 for each Citizens’ share owned. The investigation concerns whether the Southern Missouri Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq – CYBE)

Under the terms of the agreement, CyberOptics will be acquired by Nordson Corporation (“Nordson”) (Nasdaq - NDSN). Nordson will acquire CyberOptics for $54.00 per share in cash for each outstanding share of common stock held. The investigation concerns whether the CyberOptics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Nordson is paying too little for the Company.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE - STOR)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, STORE Capital will be acquired by GIC and Oak Street. STORE Capital shareholders will receive $32.25 in cash for each share of the Company they own, in a deal valued at approximately $14 billion. The investigation concerns whether the STORE Capital Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether GIC and Oak Street are paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $36.13 for the Company’s shares.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits.