BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations:) Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE - TALO), Southern Missouri Bancorp (Nasdaq – SMBC, CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq – CYBE), STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE - STOR)

/EIN News/ -- BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE - TALO)

Under the terms of the agreement, consideration for the transaction consists of 43.8 million Talos shares and $212.5 million in cash, plus the assumption of EnVen's net debt upon closing, currently estimated at approximately $50.0 million at year-end 2022. Following the transaction, Talos shareholders will own approximately 66% of the pro forma company and EnVen's equity holders will own the remaining 34%. The investigation concerns whether the Talos Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/talos-energy-inc-nyse-talo/.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (Nasdaq - SMBC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Southern Missouri will merge with Citizens Bancshares Co. (“Citizens”). Citizens’ shareholders will have the right to elect either a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1448 shares of Southern Missouri common stock, or a cash payment of $53.50 for each Citizens’ share owned. The investigation concerns whether the Southern Missouri Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/southern-missouri-bancorp-nasdaq-smbc/.

CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq – CYBE)

Under the terms of the agreement, CyberOptics will be acquired by Nordson Corporation (“Nordson”) (Nasdaq - NDSN). Nordson will acquire CyberOptics for $54.00 per share in cash for each outstanding share of common stock held. The investigation concerns whether the CyberOptics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Nordson is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cyberoptics-corporation-nasdaq-cybe/.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE - STOR)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, STORE Capital will be acquired by GIC and Oak Street. STORE Capital shareholders will receive $32.25 in cash for each share of the Company they own, in a deal valued at approximately $14 billion. The investigation concerns whether the STORE Capital Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether GIC and Oak Street are paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $36.13 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/store-capital-corporation-nyse-stor/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


