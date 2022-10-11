New to The Street TV / Newsmax TV Announces Its Corporate Interviews on Episode #389, Airing Sunday, September 25, 2022, 10-11 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces its Corporate interviews on the 389th show, airing Sunday, September 25, 2022, 10-11 AM ET:

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

2). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP) interview with Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, and CEO.

3). “Unstoppable Segment” – Coastal Kapital, LLC’s interviews with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder, and Chris Murray, Senior Vice-president.

4). “Unstoppable Segment” - Blue Castle Ventures LTD’s (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) interview with David Rojas, CEO/Founder.

5). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

6). Phixey, Inc.’s interview with Alexandra Poirier, Communications Manager.

7). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

New to The Street TV is airing the Nasdaq Marketplace studio interview with John Lai, CEO / President PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV). The Company is a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. Talking with TV Host Jane King, John gives viewers an update on the recent launch of the distribution agreement between PETV and MWI Animal Health (MWI), a leading animal health products and services distributor, and Amerisource Bergen subsidiary. With over $5B in annual revenue, MWI is one of the largest distributors of veterinary drugs and products, with lots of business resources and skilled personnel. Securos is the educational division at MWI, which provides hands-on training, resources, and continuing education for veterinarians, helping them understand the full benefits of products. The educational and sales/ market teams at MWI now promote and distribute PETV’s injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology that treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions for dogs, horses, and cats. As a naturally derived product, Spryng mimics collagen tissue that significantly improves animals’ afflicted joints. The feline osteoarthritis version of Spryng is coming to market soon. John says the Spryng roll-out with MWI is going very well. He explains three reasons for Spryng continued growth: 1) it is a naturally derived product, 2) it is not a pharmaceutical or biological derived product, and 3) it has a recyclable package in line with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards. Recently, PETV hired more seasoned personnel with over two decades of sales/marketing experience in the pet industry. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, welcomes back Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, CEO at Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company. Dr. Lederman provides a corporate update on its clinical study on patents afflicted with Long-Covid. At the onset of the study, Long-covid symptoms appear heterogeneous, meaning they are not similar among those afflicted. However, the four main symptoms of Fibromyalgia, multi-site pain, fatigue, cognitive problems (Brain Fog), and sleep issues, are also typical with Long-Covid patients. 2/3 of Long-Covid patients have these overlapping symptoms common with Fibromyalgia. Tonix’s TNX-102 SL completed its Fibromyalgia FDA Phase 3 and is moving forward with the FDA for new drug approval. Dr. Lederman believes it could be about another year before FDA drug approval contingent on successful Phase 3 reconfirmation results. Tonix is moving forward with a Long-Covid prevail study for its TNX-102 SL to be completed in the first half of 2023 with the expectation of enrolling 470 patients in a double-blind, randomized placebo study. The results on these 470 people should give Tonix data showing that the TNX-102 SL can help those with Long-Covid. With each successful TNX-102 SL Long Covid study/trial, the Company expects to continue forward with the necessary FDA approvals. The economic hardships for individuals and the overall economy are a massive expense. President Biden, in April 2022, signed an Executive memo for all branches of Government to come up with a national response to handle Long-Covid. A Harvard health economist expects the economic losses to be around $3.7T. 20-30% of those who recovered from Covid now appear to have Long-Covid symptoms, which can last months or years. Doctors who don’t understand the problem are treating patients with opioid based drugs, which don’t help and could cause addiction issues. TNX-102 SL is non-addictive, has no opioid compounds, and improves sleep quality. The Fibromyalgia studies show that sleep quality is important to reducing fibromyalgia symptoms; the same quality sleep might be the key to resolving Long-Covid issues. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.tonixpharma.com/ .

From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, New to The Street TV airs its “Unstoppable - Segment” with TV Co-Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan, who interview Coastal Kapital, LLC ’s Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder, and Chris Murry, Senior Vice-president. Coastal Kapital, LLC is a funding source for businesses needing capital for equipment purchases/leases, heavy equipment, sales/marketing, expansion, inventories, and other business cycle functions. As a non-bank, Kortney explains her moniker “Storytime Lender”- more than just a credit score. Entrepreneurs sometimes get financially upside down and take a credit hit, Coastal Kapital looks beyond that credit score but focuses on a business’s operation and the owner’s commitment to succeed. The business story is essential, which can decide on lending approvals. Women-owned companies can find capital solutions at Coastal. Chris Murray, Senior Vice-President, explains Coastal Kapital’s launch into other business sectors for lending needs in e-commerce, software solutions, advertising, marketing, and even book writers. Always looking for innovation in its lending practices which gives it an advantage over its competitors' practices, Coastal Kapital is financing you can trust. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Coastal Kapital, LLC - https://coastalkapital.com/ .

David Rojas, Chief Executive Officer / Founder of Blue Castles Ventures, LTD . (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD), is on New to The Street’s “Unstoppable – Segment.” From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, David talks with Co-Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan about Blue Castles Ventures’ financial products. With experiences in day trading, personal/corporate finance, mergers and risk management, David explains the Company’s NFT platform. The biggest problem with the crypto marketplace is that most cryptos have no tangible assets backing their value. Many have lost millions of dollars trading crypto, with DeFi Exchanges making money from transactional fees. David is using his asset-backed stablecoin $BCVD on the ecosystem to establish an NFT marketplace that creates an actual value blockchain from real collateral in assets. Currently, Blue Venture’s creates NFTs for art and is developing other value-backed NFTs in different industries like real estate. The Company offers a “Crypto-Certificate,” which guarantees actual ownership of real assets on the blockchain. With a worldwide client base, the Blue Castle NFT platform awards a percentage back in $BCVD tokens for clients’ participation on the blockchain. The blockchain’s intended use is to create a decentralized marketplace for the movement of goods and services, not to trade worthless crypto not back by anything except air. David is committed to future growth in the crypto industry while creating value-added financial products backed by physical assets. Blue Castle Ventures LTD does not trade cryptocurrencies or carry out transactions or investments with cryptocurrencies; all the Company’s operations are in US dollars. The blockchain is a cryptography and security system. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Blue Castle Ventures LTD - https://bluecastleventures.ca/ .

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ), is with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. Viewers receive an overview of the successful Q2 corporate financial fundamentals based on selling its Sekur® cybersecurity products. Alain told viewers that sales increased over 1100% for Q2 ending June 30, 2022, compared to Q2, 2021. And the Q3 numbers look to exceed that of Q2. The Company has good cash-on-hand of $4M, no debt, and expects operational profitability sometime in 2023. Sekur reduces marketing costs with in-house SEO marketing personnel. The Company will no longer be using 3rd party SEO entities. With increases in new subscribers, up 800% year-to-date, and the existing subscribers purchasing more licenses, the revenue expectations look to be around 200% higher in 2022 than in 2021. Revenue growth continues to be strong, with only a small number of subscribers canceling services. The financial matrix in Q2 successfully showed that Sekur’s SaaS (Software a as Service) business model is working well with strong upward momentum. Alain informs viewers that profitability is likely based on current subscription rates and expected sales growth to continue throughout 2023. Sekur Private Date, Ltd. expects to announce three corporate partnerships with a digital media company, an e-commerce entity, and a B2B cyber platform that competes with Shopify. The 2023 profitability expectation does not account for the expected subscription percentage increase that might come from these partnerships. If only a 1/3 of the expectations subscribe from these partners, operational profitability will come sooner than expected in 2023. Alain expects to grow its small business subscription base in 2023 with cost-efficient security products. With the persistent and increased hacking of personal data and privacy breaches on individuals and businesses, Sekur is getting new subscribers for its email, text, and other encrypted platforms . Viewers can learn more about the Company’s email, text, and additional encrypted security platforms through video tutorials posted on the Company’s website . Remember: Sekur operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com .

Alexandra Poirier, Communications Manager of Phixey, Inc. is back in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace with New to the Street’s TV Host Jane King. Phixey, Inc. is an electronics club that repairs devices and offers other membership perks. The main membership benefit is a device fixed for “FREE.” Like AAA for automobile members, Phixey offers its members benefits and electronic service repair options on devices. In business for 15 years, Phixey is a disrupter in the electronic device repair service industry, offering a membership fee as low as $19.95 per year , $1.66 a month. The electronic service repair business is a billion-dollar-a-year industry, and Phixey is the only entity in the world that offers this type of electronic club membership. Cell phone breakage happens often; the glass screen is fragile. Phixey members get those screens repaired “FREE.” The current average cost of cell phone repairs ranges from $150-$800. The only price to a Phixey member is the yearly- fee. The club’s services are not part of an insurance policy plan and have no deductibles. Cell phones, laptops, computers, electronic wearables, and tablets can have a membership, and each device has its owner membership to take advantage of the club’s benefits. Another upcoming benefit is the Phixey Wireless cellphone plan, unlimited talk and text for $10.00, hosted on T-Mobile. Also, members get a discount on accessories with free shipping or a 25% off at affiliate retailers. Viewers who want to become members can join by going to the website: https://phixey.com/Membership . Once a member and your device become broken, you log back into the website and request service, and Phixey provides a technician in your area. With over 2M members expected to be part of the Phixey Club, it expects to be a household brand name with everyone. The Company is not public, but it can accept direct investments. To learn more, send an email to info@phixey.com with the title in email “Investment Opportunity.” The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Phixey, Inc. - https://phixey.com .

New to The Street airs its “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ). In this week's segment, Alain and TV Co-Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry talk about electronic postings, emails, and text messages pertaining to the upcoming US Midterm Elections. With both political parties looking for victories, emotions are high, and electronic communication can become toxic with hateful rhetoric. Big tech open-source account holders will receive warning notices or even suspend account activities if the communications are not to their liking. Suppose you have a small group of individuals you would like to communicate regarding your feelings on a certain subject matter. In that case, Sekur can allow up to 20 messages/emails to non-Sekur accounts. Sekur is protecting itself from being “Blacklisted” which jeopardizes all Sekur account holders in the system. If an IP address gets “Blacklisted,” any email sent from that IP gets bounced back from a recipient’s email provider. So, if you want to send a “Hot Topic” email to 100 people, then Sekur.com isn’t the platform to use. However, if those same 100 email accounts are all Sekur email IP addresses, then okay, but Sekur will handle internal hostile and antisocial electronic communications. Sekur would limit or even revoke a subscription for being a “Bad Actor.” Everyone wants privacy, and both political party affiliations wish for privacy. Alain states that a recent article in threatpost.com , an excellent resource to learn about current and ongoing cybersecurity hacks, reports that Telegram end-users are getting their devices hacked through the app's built-in mass broadcasting features, which enabled hackers to steal information. Sekur offers a closed-loop secure encrypted platform for emails and text messages. The SekurSend/SekurReply features on SekurMail / SekurMessenger subscription-based platforms give a close-loop private communication available on iOS, Android, and web base. The “Chat-by-Invite” is available in 61 countries. It offers a secure SMS text platform to end-users and even allows a sender to completely delete the communications from both the sender’s and recipient’s devices. Any subscription offering from Sekur gives a complete solution for private conversation and data transfers without the hack fear associated with the free open-tech platforms. The Company operates in Switzerland, were privacy laws and rules are very tough. Sekur Private Data owns and controls its servers. They never ask for phone numbers, never collect, or sell data, never data mine, never logs IP addresses, and never use 3rd party software/hardware providers. “What is your privacy worth?” The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals cost-effectively and time-efficiently. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes, and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ .

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP):

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring, and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix’s portfolio comprises immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. Tonix’s immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer. TNX-15001 is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand in development to prevent allograft and xenograft rejection and treat autoimmune diseases. A Phase 1 study of TNX-1500 is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2022. Tonix’s rare disease portfolio includes TNX-29002 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. The FDA has granted TNX-2900 Orphan-Drug Designation. Tonix’s infectious disease pipeline consists of a vaccine in development to prevent smallpox and Monkeypox called TNX-8013, next-generation vaccines to prevent COVID-19, and an antiviral to treat COVID-19. Tonix’s lead vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are TNX-1840 and TNX-18504, live virus vaccines based on Tonix’s recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform. TNX-35005 (sangivamycin, i.v. solution) is a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19 and is in the pre-IND stage of development. TNX-102 SL, (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is a small molecule drug being developed to treat Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Tonix expects to initiate a Phase 2 study in Long COVID in the second quarter of 2022. The Company’s CNS portfolio includes small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL, is in mid-Phase 3 development to manage fibromyalgia, with a new Phase 3 study launched in the second quarter of 2022. Finally, TNX-13006 is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication that is expected to start a Phase 2 trial in the second quarter of 2022 - https://www.tonixpharma.com . (1TNX-1500 is an investigational new biologic at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.2TNX-2900 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.3TNX-801 is a live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration in development to protect against smallpox and Monkeypox. TNX-801 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.4TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are live horsepox virus vaccines for percutaneous administration, in development to protect against COVID-19. TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are designed to express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein from the omicron and BA.2 variants, respectively. TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are investigational new biologics at the pre-IND stage of development and have not been approved for any indication. 5TNX-3500 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.6TNX-1300 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.)

About Coastal Kapital, LLC .

Coastal Kapital, LLC provides businesses with the capital needed to get a competitive edge, maximizing a company’s profits. Helping companies succeed since 2007, Coastal Kapital account executives with over 14 years of experience have relationships with over 150 different programs. Their clients understand that time equals money, and Coastal Kapital is the one-stop shop for all your financial needs and offers its clients the most innovative programs. They offer equipment leasing, business loans, working capital, merchant Processing, collateral asset, and real estate-backed funding, regardless of credit type. Coastal Kapital is a dedicated financial service leader in commercial equipment and asset-based lending and maintains relationships with business owners, vendors, and manufacturers across the US who value partnerships and integrity. Coastal Kapital is financing you can trust - https://coastalkapital.com/ .

About Blue Castles Ventures, LTD. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD):

Blue Castle Ventures LTD (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) is the first company in the world to truly have digital assets that have a physical collateral. NFTs are our main traded digital asset, these NFTs have a real painting or collateral from a real artist. Blue Castle Ventures has its own blockchain system to guarantee operations. The company also has products that emulate financial planning based upon the NFTs commercialization and stock trading - https://bluecastleventures.ca/ .

About Phixey, Inc.:

Phixey, Inc. , an electronic repair business for over 15 years, helps customers with their cell phone, tablet, and laptop service needs. The Company has agreements with DrPhoneFix, Techy, Experimax, and InMotion, totaling about 300 stores worldwide. Customers have no limits to where they can go to get their electronic devices repaired. Device owners can have peace of mind that their devices stay protected without high repair costs, monthly premiums, and high deductibles. Phixey is simply a club for cell phone, tablet, laptop, computer, and wearable owners that gives you tremendous benefits. With Phixey, Inc., the days of high repair costs, monthly premiums, and ridiculous deductibles are out - https://phixey.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street,” and its blockchain show, “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

“New to The Street” Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/861506c9-3d4d-4a82-b8f0-2abee7cd00b7



