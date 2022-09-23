Barron’s Announces Patti Brennan as a 2022 Top Independent Financial Advisor

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Financial CEO, Patti Brennan, has just been named by Barron’s as a 2022 Top Independent Financial Advisor. This prestigious recognition is given to only 100 Financial Advisors in America - a list comprised of both males and females. The goal of the Barron’s Top Independent Advisor list is to recognize those unique advisors who consistently demonstrate excellence in their practice for the people they serve.



Barron’s has been ranking financial advisors since 2004 with its first list ranking the nation’s Top 100 Advisors. In 2006, the Top 100 Women Advisors was introduced, followed by the Top 100 Independent Advisors rankings in 2007. These rankings also produce the Hall of Fame list – a prestigious list of only 155 Advisors in the Nation – also a recognition that Patti Brennan is proud to be a member of. As a matter of fact, Brennan has been a standout in the Barron’s rankings for the past 18 years. No easy feat, considering that over 600,000 people are licensed through FINRA. Nearly half of those identify themselves as Financial Advisors with less than 20% of those advisors being women (Barron’s).

Barron’s explains, “The Universe of independent RIA firms contains a variety of service models. The most common one is the full-service wealth management model, which includes investment advice and financial planning”. This business model and a concierge level of service is exactly what Brennan and her team have developed over the past 30 years. “Yes, we are a wealth management firm, but first and foremost we are financial planners”, explains Brennan. “Each of our clients’ retirement goals is unique and the financial plan that my team creates for each client to help make those goals a reality is equally unique.” Brennan provides comprehensive wealth management with integrated strategies that are unique to each client. Patti's goals are to see the impact of the little details on the big picture and to communicate complex financial concepts in simple, understandable and meaningful terms.

Brennan has guided “standing room only” audiences with her wisdom, perspective and practical advice through some of the most challenging times in our country. Brennan and her team also produce The Patti Brennan Show, a podcast dedicated to helping improve the listener’s net worth. The show is biweekly and covers timely financial topics as well as economic forecasts and market discussions. It can be found on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

With assets under management of just under $2 Billion, Key Financial, Inc. is located at 1045 Andrew Drive Suite A West Chester, PA. For information about the firm’s planning services or to speak with Patti Brennan, call (610) 429-9050 or visit www.keyfinancialinc.com.

The Barron’s Winner’s Circle Top 100 are a select groups of individuals who are screened on a number of different criteria. Among factors the survey takes into consideration are the overall size and success of practices, the quality of service provided to clients, adherence to high standards of industry regulatory compliance, and leadership in “best practices” of wealth management. Portfolio performance is not a factor. Please see www.barrons.com for more information.

