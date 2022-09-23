Rapid Microbiology Testing Market worth $6.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Microbiology Testing Market is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2026 from USD 4.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.4%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Technological advancements in rapid microbiology testing, increased focus on the early detection of infectious disease, the increasing incidence of infectious disease and cancer, and increased funding for R&D are the major factors driving the rapid microbiology testing market’s growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Rapid Microbiology Testing Market"

214 - Tables

41 - Figures

276 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=31548521



Based on product, the rapid microbiology testing market is segmented into instruments, reagents and kits and consumables. In 2020, the instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the market, mainly due to the increased focus on the early detection of infectious disease, technological advancements, the increasing incidence of infectious disease and cancer and increased funding for R&D.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=31548521



Based on method, the rapid microbiology testing market is segmented into growth-based, cellular-based, nucleic acid-based, viability-based and other market. In 2020, the growth-based rapid microbiology testing segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the increased funding for R&D, increasing incidence of infectious disease and cancer, technological advancements and increased focus on the early detection of infectious disease.

Based on application, the rapid microbiology testing market has been segmented into clinical disease diagnosis, food and beverage testing, pharmaceutical and biological drug testing, environmental testing, cosmetics and personal care products testing, research applications and other applications. In 2020, the clinical disease diagnosis segment accounted for the largest share of the market, mainly due to the increasing incidence of infectious disease and cancer. Technological advancements, increased focus on the early detection of infectious disease and increased funding for R&D also drive the market growth of this applications segment.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=31548521



Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global rapid microbiology testing market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for market in 2020. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of infectious disease and cancer and increased focus on the early detection of infectious disease in the US and Canada.

Key Players:

The major players operating in this rapid microbiology testing market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Bruker Corporation (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), NEOGEN Corporation (US), Quidel Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Don Whitley Scientific Limited (UK), Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (US), Vivione Biosciences, LLC (US), Gradientech (Sweden), rqmicro AG (Switzerland), Bactest Ltd. (US), Colifast (Norway), Serosep Ltd. (Ireland), Biosensia (Ireland), Solus Scientific Solutions Ltd. (Scotland), LubioScience GmbH (Scotland), Euroclone SpA (Italy), CorDx (US), and R-Biopharm AG (Germany).



Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Reagents, Kits, Instruments), Test Type (Lab, PoC), Technology (PCR, INAAT, NGS, ISH), Application (Infectious, Oncology, Genetic Testing), End User (Diagnostic Labs, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2027

Clinical Microbiology Market by Application (Food, Pharma, Manufacturing, Chemical, Environment), Disease (Respiratory, Std, Uti), Product (Instrument, Analyzer, Reagent), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Lab, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com