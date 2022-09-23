Investor Alert: Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Prominent Firm, Encourages Shareholders to Actively Participate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Palantir Technologies Inc. (“Palantir” or the “Company) (NYSE: PLTR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Palantir securities between November 9, 2019, and May 6, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/pltr.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Palantir's investments in marketable securities were having a significant negative impact on the Company's EPS results; (2) Palantir overstated the sustainability of its government segment's growth and revenues; (3) Palantir was experiencing a significant slowdown in revenue growth, particularly among its government customers, despite ongoing global conflicts and market disruptions; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, Palantir was likely to miss consensus estimates for its Q1 EPS and Q2 sales outlook; and (5) as a result, Palantir's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Palantir you have until November 14, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

