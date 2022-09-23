Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting Tuesday, September 27

September 23, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486

lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting

Tuesday, September 27

Meeting Features Blueprint Deep Dive on the Maryland Consortium on Coordinated Community Supports and Data Deep Dive on Students with Disabilities

BALTIMORE, MD (September 23, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, at the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room. The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link (https://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-09-27.aspx). The meeting will also be available via YouTube livestream.

The meeting will feature a Blueprint deep dive on the Maryland Consortium on Coordinated Community Supports, a data deep dive on students with disabilities, and a stakeholder engagement session for nonpublic schools. The agenda also includes a COVID-19 update, as well as public comment.

Public comment can be provided both in-person and virtually according to guidelines for participation. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10-person maximum is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

The State Board has restored in-person meetings, open to the public. The State Board of Education and MSDE will continue to practice public health measures.

# # #

SBOE-Meeting-9.27.22-Press-Release