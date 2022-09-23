Manned Guarding Bundled with Technology Will Be Key Driver for Development of Security Services Market, Reveals Fact.MR

Security Services Is Poised To Evolve At An Attractive Long-Term Growth Rate and Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 136.6 Bn by the end of 2032

/EIN News/ -- Rockville MD, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report by Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global security services market is worth US$ 89.7 billion at present and is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2032. The market is poised to grow due to technology enhancements and positive economic trends.



By investing in new technology platforms and systems, companies can enhance manned guard protection by providing more precise accuracy in a problem, allowing for faster response time and providing a safer environment for guards. Security technology can help detect and prevent threats, and provide the information we need to respond safely and effectively to any emerging threat.

The enhancement of technology in the security industry can improve the service offerings of security services market players. Bundled products can be used in both, the residential and commercial spaces. Manned guarding with technology is a great way to protect a business. In addition, presence of a security camera can help decrease the opportunity for theft and vandalism, and can also reduce the cost of insurance.

Growing Corporate Revenue Will Drive Demand for Security Services

The return of global businesses to normal operations has led to an increase in revenue available for security services. Business start-ups and construction projects are growing in popularity. As the global economy continues to grow, the need for secure infrastructure is increasing in industrial complexes, offices, IT parks, and other public facilities.

Growing numbers of tier 1 and tier 2 cities have led to rapid growth in the construction of residential structures. The growing urban population will have a positive impact on the demand for security services.

Increasing Societal Tensions a Boon in Disguise

Many people view the world today as a more dangerous place than ever before. This is due to a variety of dangers, including terrorism and computer viruses, as well as fraud and organized crime. Public sector organizations continue to outsource many security services to the private sector in response to budget cuts and changing threats. This is becoming more complex as security challenges become more sophisticated.

The trend of regulating private security providers is continuing, which is helping increase public confidence in these services. Both the general public and clients in the private and public sectors have seen an increase in their use. As security concerns have increased, so too has the demand for security-related products and services.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global security services market is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% and be valued at US$ 136.6 billion by 2032.

The market expanded at 4.1% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

Under service type, security guard services lead the market and were valued at US$ 45.6 billion in 2021.

North America leads the worldwide market with 28% market share.

Revenue from security services is expected to increase at CAGRs of 4.2% and 4.4%, respectively, in Europe and South Asia & Oceania.



Market Development

The business environment in the security product integration services market continues to reflect a rollup within the industry despite extreme competition among major players. To gain a solid hold in the market, prominent market players are employing organic and non-organic strategies.

For instance, in 2021, Allied Universal, one of the major players in the security services market, was on an acquisition spree and acquired around 10 companies, including G4S, Inc., for a whopping US$ 4.3 billion.



Security firms are expanding their services by providing technology-enabled services such as CCTV surveillance, access control systems, and fire alarm systems. The combination of security guards at a client's site, as well as cameras being monitored offsite, can provide greater security.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent security service providing companies are ADT, Inc., Allied Universal, Garda World, Securitas AB, A.P. Securitas Pvt. Ltd., AMAG Technology, Amentum, Blackpanda, Booz Allen Hamilton, Fujitsu, Kudelski Security, Mitie Total Security Management plc, Nihon Cyber Defence, OCS Group UK Ltd, Standard Guard Services Limited, The Brink’s Company, Trend Micro, Unified Security Group, Wilson Security, Fireball Group, and Prosegur.

Top global security service providers are trying to gain market share through mergers and acquisitions, expansions to new geographies, and partnerships.

In 2021, Allied Universal, one of the major security service providers, acquired 10 companies, including G4S for US$ 4.3 billion.

In April 2021, The Brink’s Company acquired PAI, Inc., the largest privately held ATM cash services in the U.S. for US$ 213 million.

Segmetation of Security Services Industry Survey

By Service Type : Alarm Systems Background Verification Fire and Safety Patrol Vehicles Security Guards Services Security Consulting Services

By End-use Industry : Aviation Defense & Aerospace Distribution & Logistics Education Financial Institution Government Institution Healthcare Hotel & Hospitality Industrial & Manufacturing Real Estate Transit & Public Transport Utility Industry

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global security services market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of service type (alarm systems, background verification, fire & safety, patrol vehicles, security guards services, security consulting services) and end-use industry (aviation, defense & aerospace, distribution & logistics, education, financial institution, government institution, healthcare, hotel & hospitality, industrial & manufacturing, real estate, transit & public transport, utility industry), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

