Mizuho Americas Open Brings the LPGA to Liberty National Golf Club in 2023

/EIN News/ -- Michelle Wie West to Serve as Mizuho Brand Ambassador and Tournament Host

Top Junior Players Compete Alongside 120 of the World’s Best Golfers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LPGA and Mizuho Americas, the NYC-headquartered arm of one of the largest financial institutions in the world, today announced that the inaugural Mizuho Americas Open will take place May 29 - June 4, 2023, at the prestigious Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, NJ.

The Mizuho Americas Open will mark the first time Liberty National welcomes the LPGA Tour, after hosting several world-class events, including the Presidents Cup and multiple PGA TOUR playoff stops. The tournament will see the best golfers in the world compete for a $2.75 million purse, one of the largest non-Major Championship purses on the LPGA Tour calendar for the 2023 season, against the backdrop of the Manhattan skyline and Statue of Liberty.

In addition, the Mizuho Americas Open will concurrently host an AJGA Invitational, which will provide the opportunity for 24 female junior golfers on the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Tour to compete alongside the 120-player LPGA Tour field for their own individual title. This unique format marks the first time that the AJGA and the LPGA have partnered to showcase the stars of today competing inside-the-ropes with the future of the game, creating an unprecedented week of education and access to inspire the next generation of LPGA Tour players.

“The Mizuho Americas Open is a purpose-driven partnership that aligns our shared values of opportunity, equity, and advancing the next generation of talent,” said Shuji Matsuura, Chairman & CEO, Mizuho Americas. “We look forward to collaborating closely with the LPGA and inviting colleagues and clients to join in supporting this world-class event that promotes women, celebrates excellence, and sets new standards of competition.”

The multi-year agreement between the LPGA, Mizuho Americas, and Liberty National marks the global bank’s first entry into sports sponsorship in the U.S. As part of the launch, LPGA Tour icon Michelle Wie West, who recently took a step back from professional competition, will serve as Tournament Host and Mizuho Brand Ambassador.

“When I announced that I was stepping away from competitive golf earlier this season, my goal was to continue to live by the LPGA mantra to ‘Act Like a Founder,’ and to leave the game in a better place than I found it,” said Wie West. “With the help of Mizuho Americas and the amazing partners that have joined together to bring this to Liberty National, we’ll be able to do just that and impact future generations of the game. I am so proud to host this groundbreaking event and partner with a company that sees the value in supporting women’s golf.”

The Mizuho Americas Open is being launched at a time of record-setting global growth for the LPGA. One of the world’s oldest professional women’s sports organizations, 2022 sees the Tour’s 32 tournaments offering a record-high $93.5 million in prize money to athletes representing more than 35 countries.

“The Mizuho Americas Open is an exciting addition to the LPGA Tour schedule, offering a unique opportunity to showcase the very best of today’s players competing alongside the future of the game,” said Mollie Marcoux Samaan, Commissioner, LPGA Tour. “As the worldwide leader in women’s golf, the LPGA is committed to integrating and growing all parts of the female golf ecosystem and this event is perfectly aligned with that goal. From the first time we met the teams at Mizuho and Liberty National, it was clear how committed they both were to making this a game-changing event for players, employees and fans and more broadly, using the tournament as a platform to advance opportunities for girls and women on and off the golf course. I’m thrilled to welcome Mizuho and Liberty National Golf Club to the LPGA family and thank Michelle for continuing to help drive the LPGA forward as she has done her whole career.”

Established in 2006, Liberty National Golf Club will challenge the best golfers in the world, while delivering some of the most stunning views in golf. The iconic venue will add the LPGA Tour to its impressive line-up, having already hosted some of the most prominent events in professional golf.

“Hosting an original and distinctive LPGA Tour event at Liberty National is one of the reasons we built the club,” said Dan Fireman, Co-Founder and President, Liberty National Golf Club, along with his father and Co-Founder Paul Fireman. “We are elated to align with Mizuho and the LPGA, and look forward to our iconic location serving as the backdrop of the Mizuho Americas Open for many years to come.”

The leading tour for junior golfers, the AJGA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf.

“The opportunity to tee it up alongside the LPGA Tour stars of today at Liberty National Golf Club is an absolute treat for 24 junior golfers aspiring to compete at the highest level,” said Jason Etzen, Chief Business Officer, AJGA. “The integration of educational programming throughout the week will be invaluable for the next generation of young stars.”

The Mizuho Americas Open is owned and operated by Excel Sports Management, an industry leading sports agency that represents marquee brands, properties, and talent across the sports world, including many of the top players and rising stars on the LPGA Tour.

“The Mizuho Americas Open immediately establishes itself as one of the premier events on the LPGA calendar,” said Kevin Hopkins, Vice President, Excel Sports Management. “With a committed Title Sponsor, a unique format, an influential tournament host, and a first-class venue, we have all the pieces in place to create a special experience for our players, sponsors, and the passionate golf and sports fans here in the New York Metropolitan Area.”

Information on ticket sales, corporate hospitality and volunteer opportunities will soon be available at www.mizuhoamericasopen.com. Follow @MizuhoLPGA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest news on the event.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of a broad range of financial services, including investment and corporate banking, lending, custody, treasury services, research and capital markets solutions. With professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, Mizuho Americas supports corporate clients, institutional investors and public sector organizations by connecting local markets to a vast global network. To learn more about Mizuho Americas' business, values, and ethical commitments, and the entities it comprises, visit www.mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services through its subsidiaries. The group has approximately 800 offices and 55,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, its total assets were approximately $2 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuhogroup.com.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world’s leading professional golf organization for women, with a goal to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive. Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and storied history. The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. The Epson Tour, the LPGA’s official qualifying tour, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also holds a joint-venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across the Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries. Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages with nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Women’s Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA Professionals are educators, business leaders and game changers dedicated to growing the game of golf for everyone.

Follow the LPGA on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel, online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Liberty National Golf Club

One of the world’s most iconic golf locales, Liberty National Golf Club is located along the Hudson River in Jersey City, NJ, with striking views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and Manhattan skyline. Liberty National fittingly opened on July 4, 2006, and is guided by the vision and leadership of former Reebok Founder, Chairman & CEO Paul Fireman and his son Dan Fireman, managing partner of Fireman Capital Partners. Designed by US Open Champion Tom Kite and esteemed golf course mastermind Bob Cupp, Liberty National is kept in tournament ready playing condition. Liberty National hosted The Presidents Cup in 2017 as well as multiple PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoff events. For more information about Liberty National Golf Club, visit www.libertynationalgc.com

