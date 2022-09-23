Pou, Cruz-Perez Welcome State Action Aiding Puerto Rico

Trenton – Senator Nellie Pou and Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez issued the following statement on Governor Murphy’s announcement that the state will be sending state troopers, doctors and others to assist Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona:

“We truly appreciate Governor Murphy’s willingness to offer New Jersey State Troopers, doctors and emergency response personnel to help the people of Puerto Rico. The island is dear to so many in our state and it is home to many of our friends and family members. It means a lot for us to once again send a convoy to support recovery efforts and we know they will make an impact in the weeks ahead. While it is heartbreaking to see the island devastated by yet another natural disaster, it is always encouraging to see the Puerto Rican community around the state and around the world rally together.”