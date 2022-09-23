Resurfacing Project Begins Next Week on Route 772 (Main Street) in Lititz Borough, Lancaster County

Project also includes work on Water Street

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a 1.5-mile resurfacing project is set to begin next week on Route 772 (Main Street) in Lititz Borough from Route 501 (Broad Street) eastward to the borough line. Also included is work on Water Street (Route 1035) from Route 772 (Main Street) to the Warwick Township line.







Weather permitting, work will begin Wednesday, September 28.





Construction activities include base repairs, milling and overlay, and other miscellaneous activities.





The contractor will begin the project by working on ADA curb ramps within the project limits. The remainder of the work is expected to be completed next spring.





There will be traffic shifts or single-lane traffic restrictions with flaggers assisting motorists through the work zone.





No lane closures are permitted from 6:00 AM to 8:30 AM every day and from 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM on Fridays.





Access will be maintained on Water Street for the pedestrian walkway and trail at Lititz Run Bridge, and at the New Street Park Nature Trail at the Santo Domingo Creek bridge.





JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs is the prime contractor on this $1,260,025 project. Work is expected to be completed by May 19, 2023.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



